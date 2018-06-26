First Fiddle Restaurants eyes Rs 500 crore topline by 2020

India’s most prolific restaurateur, Priyank Sukhija, (CEO, MD of First Fiddle Restaurants) has announced his biggest collaboration till date with e-tailer, Bent Chair by Natasha Jain and fashion designer Rocky Star for a restaurant trinity in Victoria Mills, Mumbai. A collaboration with Bollywood rap artist, Badshah is already on the way. Through these collaborations, Priyank Sukhija is redefining the way hospitality industry works.

After careful deliberation on the location, concept and innovation, the restaurant chain is bringing 3 new outlets to Victoria Mills with Lord of the drinks that dons Asia’s longest bar, Plum Cafe by Bent Chair, India’s first true retail restaurant, and Rocky Star Cocktail Bar, a high-end fashion bar. The Dragonfly Experience in collaboration with rap artist, Badshah, next on the line, has been already publicly announced to be opened in the coming 2 months at JW Marriot, Sahar in Mumbai with its next stop in Delhi’s Aerocity around September this year.

The collaboration is a step up for Priyank Sukhija and First Fiddle Restaurants and marks a milestone in their journey. Sukhija currently runs 15 different restaurant brands with over 25 operational outlets (Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, Lazeez Affaire, Flying Saucer, JLWA to name a few) across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow and opening soon in Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mohali.

First Fiddle Restaurants has forayed into the franchising model with several new franchises opening in different cities across the nation.

The overall turnover for the last financial year has been over Rs 200 crore and it is expected to cross Rs 500 crore by 2020.

“The collaboration marks a new step in my experience so far as I have set out and collaborated with different industries and have made an attempt to let people experience the best of the new hospitality world,” Priyank said.

“Expansion to other cities of India and global expansion is what I am looking at. Our target revenue for the year 2020 is Rs 500 crore and we are working aggressively towards achieving that,” he added.

Lord of the Drinks Kamla Mills, adding to the existing legacy of Lord of the Drinks chain that now counts a total of 7 outlets around India is the newest entry to the First Fiddle Restaurants. It features Asia’s longest bar (210 ft) and a global cuisine menu.

Plum by Bent Chair, a collaboration between First Fiddle Restaurants and Bent Chair, is redefining experiential dining. The soon to be opened restaurant is all set to offer a never before dining cum shopping experience, under one roof. At Plum, customers can shop while they eat and take home everything in sight, from the crockery, wall art, to furniture.

Mumbai based fashion designer Rocky Star in collaboration with First Fiddle Restaurants introduces his newest venture called Rocky Star Cocktail Bar, a posh bar with a world traveler’s menu that brings out dishes representing different countries around the globe.

Dragonfly will be opening doors first in the city of dreams, Mumbai followed by another one in the National Capital soon. It is an upmarket restaurant and club which aims to serve lip smacking Pan Asian cuisine and a nightlife experience which focuses on being one of a kind. The menu boasts of fusion drinks and Asian food. Dragonfly is set to be the perfect place for millennial and is planning to run multiple musical nights throughout the week.