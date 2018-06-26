Berleigh launches signature label, Heel & Buckle London

After successfully housing both casual and formal footwear from some of the most revered international brands, Berleigh is now extending their gamut of operations into manufacturing with the launch of their first line of men’s footwear, Heel & Buckle London.

Conceptualized and designed by the team at Berleigh, the signature label exudes sartorial elegance, coupled with superlative quality, contemporary styles, sleek design elements and unparalleled comfort.

Catering to the quintessentially stylish man of today who is, personality and trend conscious, Heel & Buckle London boasts of timeless classic additions that are a must feature in every gentleman’s wardrobe. Marrying superior craftsmanship with comfort fit, it is assured to evoke a sense of savoir faire.

Design highlights such as buff soles, perforated texture detailing and toe cap panel design feature on a medley of styles ranging from derby’s, monkstraps, moccasins and penny loafers. Made from the finest quality patina leather, burnished leather and suede, the collection has been created keeping in mind finer details of shoe making.

Talking about the brand Shashank Arya, Director of DAR Group said, “We are excited to expand our portfolio with Heel & Buckle London. The collection exemplifies style, meets comfort at its best and operates in the bridge-to-luxury segment. Staying true to Berleigh’s thumb rule of class, Heel & Buckle London is in tune with the latest trends without any compromise on design and quality. At its accessible price point, we hope for the brand to become a go-to for all our young clientele.”