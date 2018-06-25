Sharad Venkta

Managing Director & CEO

Toonz Retail India Pvt. Ltd

Sharad Venkta is a CA and IIM Calcutta alumnus. He holds a position as a member of Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI). Venkta brings with him, almost 15 years of experience in retail industry.

His professional journey is a unique blend of wide experiences which comprise making key strategic decisions and initiatives, including retail operations, and developing new business models to name a few.

Before joining Toonz Retail, Venkta shared a rich experience with Future Group for 13 long years. During his last stint as the value retail business head, West zone at Future Group, he successfully managed the operations of more than 1 million sq. ft. of retail space, administered the sizeable business (Rs 1000 crore+) and led a team of more than 2,000 people.

Venkta has worked for one of the most successful and profitable centers for future group like Pantaloons Camac Street – Kolkata, Big Bazaar, Sahara Mall – Gurgaon and Central at Bangalore and Hyderabad, giving him immense knowledge and a vast understanding of the retail industry.

In the last 13 years, he has also gathered experiences from diverse work environments and consumer behaviors, which he is applying and implementing in Toonz Retail. He believes a lot remains unexplored and there is a lot more to do, with the help of all his learning and past experiences.

Sharad Venkta is passionately striving to make Toonz Retail into a a leading firm in kids’ retail segment and a prominent brand.

Outside of work, his favorite recreational activities is to listen to music and go for a walk. He is also very keen towards reading and loves to watch and play cricket and tennis.