The Future of Retail is Phy-gital

2018 promises to be a crucial year for Indian retail. Even as the retail sector welcomes e-commerce with open arms, it is brick-and-mortar which has emerged victorious over the last one year in the country, for after all, while Internet may have penetrated the heart of India, the hearts of Indians (and their trust) still lies with the physical retailer.

In fact, an AT Kearney study states that 95 percent of all retail sales are captured by retailers with a brick-and-mortar presence while two-thirds of consumers who purchase online use the store before or after the transaction.

In order to accommodate the evolving demands of the ever-connected consumer, and lure him in, the physical store needs to change its mindset. Traditional retailers need to consider the power of digital transformation and use it liberally to enhance instore experiences. The brick-and-mortar store needs to go Phy-gital.

So, What is Phy-gital Retail?

Phy-gital refers to a retail environment in which physical and digital experiences merge together seamlessly and complement each other in order to offer the consumer a single, positive, integrated experience.

While modern consumers are actively looking for Omnichannel experiences, offline shopping remains important for a large number of them – especially families. Some like to hit stores out of habit, while others shop offline simply because they enjoy the activity.

The main benefit of offline shopping remains its tangible aspect – the ability of consumers to touch and feel products before buying them. At the same time, they demand the convenience that online shopping offers them. Some shoppers expect the store staff to have intricate knowledge of the product, advise them on their choices, while others prefer to keep it simple, low and with minimal contact with the salesperson. They all, however, want brands to use technology to offer them personalised phy-gital experiences and reward them for their loyalty.

For traditional retailers, the hard fact is that similar choices are available almost everywhere – especially online. They are slowly, but surely, coming to grips with the fact that what matters the most is the experience and services provided by them to their consumers. So, they are using it all to keep consumers coming back, keep their businesses thriving – free Wi-Fi, Augmented Reality, location-based coupons, QR-code scanning and virtual tour guides have all been used to enhance the customer’s physical experience and keep him coming back for more.

Many retailers have already successfully implemented technologies such as beacons, IoT and location-based technologies to identify customers in shopping zones to send out personalized messages on the items they would be interested in buying.

Some retail chains have gone a step further by matching their mobile identity with their online identity as well as utilize their data to suggest them items based on their interest, thus enhancing their customers’ in-store experience.

What Research Says

The share of digital vs non-digital retail sales will change over the next five years and, in order to maintain interest in physical stores, retailers will need to focus on retail entertainment – or ‘retailtainment’. By 2021 retail sales in-store will account for 86 percent of global retail sales, down from percent in 2016, according to Euromonitor estimates.

Meanwhile, the m-commerce share of retail sales will see the biggest growth, up from 4 percent 2016 to 8 percent in 2021. Well over half (65 percent) of UK consumers feel confident touchscreen features would encourage them to visit a physical retail store, while 57 percent confirmed they would prefer to visit a store with ‘smart’ fitting rooms, according to a recent Barclays New Retail Reality report.

Goldman Sachs suggests retail will be one of the first industries to be truly disrupted by the two combined, leading to a $1.6bn market based around 32 million users. Already there are plenty of examples of both augmented and virtual retail applications across the fashion, luxury, beauty, alcohol and travel spaces. So far consumers have witnessed through a lens or a screen everything from luxury brand storytelling to 360 degree fashion shows, with Burberry, Topshop, Tommy Hilfiger and Johnny Walker all examples to note.

Why Go Phy-gital?

The modern retail reality has always been ‘innovate or die’.

“Consumers today in India seamlessly move between physical and digital world. Over the period time, we have seen a tremendous growth in online sales but despite that offline stores have remained very relevant and important in retailing. The consumer’s shopping journey has changed totally; s/he may see a product online and may purchase it offline or vice versa. S/he today looks for the comfort of purchasing online with the element of human interaction. Similarly, in physical stores, s/he wants technology that guides them seamlessly in the store while shopping. It has become critical for the retailers to have a system in place which blends the physical and digital ecosystem enable brand and consumers to connect seamlessly in order to capture the attention of the consumers, communicate values, enable purchase and support the purchase decision,” says Devchandan Mallick, Research Analyst at Euromonitor International.

Ever since the first easy purchasing option in form of vending machine came into existence, the idea of self check out retail has never looked back. As per CAGR report, the global market of self-checkout kiosks is estimated to be at 16 percent from 2016 to 2023 and is valued over US $18 billion by 2023. In next seven years, there will be a rapid growth in the self-checkout market of growing economies such as India and China.

Retail giants like Amazon are way ahead of their rivals in terms of implementing technology and generating Phy-gital experiences for their consumers. Take for example Amazon Go, which uses hybrid of technologies such as 1-click-web-shopping in retail, powerful app location-based services, QR code IDs, integrated payments, image recognition technology, multiple sensor technology, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to make shopping that much simpler for users.

Waitrose, one of the largest supermarket chains in Britain, has introduced its ‘Scan as You Shop’ app, which lets customers scan barcodes of products at self-checkout tills and pay, cutting short lines and time-consuming cashiers.

Approximately 500 Mcdonald’s restaurants in the US have recently been updated with self-order kiosks, mobile pay options, updated interior design and table service. The consumer can place his order from an automated kiosk on a touchscreen and the payment is made at the same time. The customer takes the seat and the order is served at the table.

Global retail is full of stellar examples of what business owners are doing to lure consumers in. Some of the key phy-gital trends are:

A-commerce: A-commerce is the buying and selling of products using Augmented Reality to visualize products virtually in the real-world environment before purchasing. It’s a technology that helps in adding potential realism by allowing online shoppers to get a familiarity with products that were only flat images before. This new way of shopping helps consumers with their buying decisions while positively impacting sales and product returns for retailers.

Virtual Companions: Virtual Companions is the trend of creating a mirror image of the user’s personality.

US-based technology firm Luka launched an app called Replica in March 2017. The Bot gain knowledge of about the users through questions about their values, aspirations and over the time becomes a closer approximation of the user’s deep self. The app witnessed over a 1 million downloads in first month of its launch.

In September 2017, Dutch airline, KLM introduced the KLM care tag for the passengers. The GPS enabled tags worked without an Internet connection to deliver location-based city tips from KLM crew members on stores, restaurant, navigation and more.

The Blue Leaf Café in Sendai Japan hosts an experience with aa well-known company which has developed a popular virtual pop star, Hatsune Miku. Each table has a Lenovo Phab 2 Pro cellphone, the device which uses the Augmented Reality technology to make Miku appear and interact with diners.

Magic Mirror: Magic Mirror is one of the trends that retailers are betting upon. The humidity resistant mirror double sized of a computer screen with a camera on top, uses voice commands responding to the hand gestures giving customers personal skincare tips and also how they look in different styles. For example, it even figures out the weather and tells the user the right clothes to wear accordingly.

Makeover Gif Booth: This was a creative digital booth where customers can roll out a gif file celebrating their new makeup look. The booth was first rolled by John Lewis, UK departmental store. The brand’s Innovation Manager, John Vary, was behind the in-store promotional campaign for premium international makeup brand, Charlotte Tilbury.

Virtual Rail: To ramp up its brick-and-mortar store, UK retail chain, Marks & Spencer, introduced a virtual rail in its come-back Amsterdam store. This consisted of 46-degree touch-screens where customers could browse options from its ‘e-boutique’, check prices and watch a model wear the clothes.

Digital Fitting room: A digitally interactive fitting room for the customers to try on clothes and accessories. If the size wasn’t quite right, consumers could use technology to request an additional size to be brought to them. They could also accessorize the item virtually, with scarves or bags, and visualize it all on the screen mounted within the room. This technology was first used by Kohl’s, US in collaboration with tech developer, Avanade.

Digital Menu: Restaurants majorly in US and Europe are slowly making digital menu a necessity to increase footfalls in their outlets. Using this technology, customers can place the order sitting on the table without waiting for the waiter and also can pay the bill directly.

The Return on Investment

It’s a known fact that customers are attracted to the stores having trendy and attractive Phy-gital services. Even if they don’t buy a product but will visit at least once, to experience the technology.

Arvind Internet’s association with Soch helped the brand digitalise its catalogues, along with allowing customers to have a seamless visibility of stock across the chain. Arvind Internet proposed ‘Omni-in-a-Box’ solution, that ensured in creating a richer format, easier navigation, seamless distribution across all stores through a digital platform. Arvind Internet also aided Soch in integrating the different technologies that it has brought into the stores, along with infusing confidence in the store staff that in-turn has ensured customer delight. The outcome resulted in 6 percent growth in the pilot region in south along with increased full price sale through.

Lenskart has seen a remarkable growth after launching physical stores. “We did a small experiment in 2014 by opening a store at Delhi and customers loved the experience. Our stores are unique in the sense that we don’t sell in the store, but only take orders. Essentially, by opening stores, we are solving the problem of ‘trying before buying’,” says Amit Chaudhary, Co-Founder & COO Lenskart.

“Phy-gital experience has always been our priority and we provide customers unique and differentiated retail experience. We recently reached our break-even point a few months ago and we are now at a run-rate of Rs 600 crore, and next year we want to do close to Rs 800-900 crore in terms of profit,” he adds.

Introducing more phy-gital elements in their offline stores has helped many other brands too. Puneet Chawla, Co-Founder, Jaypore says the brand is now looking to grow its offline revenue share to 25-30 percent by the end of the fiscal year and their store/s to turn EBITDA positive within three to six months of operations.

“We currently clock Rs 3,500-4,000 as our average order value online while our offline order values going by the early analysis is at Rs 5,000. We are further expecting to increase our offline order value by 20-25 percent which will help us in a faster growth trajectory towards profitability. A big chunk of this can be attributed to the investments we’ve made towards going,” he explains.

Karan Berry, Creative Head, Being Human says the brand has witnessed a good increase in terms of footfalls since the introduction of phy-gital instore elements. “A lot of this is due to the fact that what we do in stores, we do online as well to create seamlessness and balance. Customers get the same experience then, whether they are shopping online on the website or when they walk into our stores. This similarity helps boost sales and footfalls.”

Indian Brands with Superlative Phy-gital Experiences

Businesses are actively leveraging mobile technology to provide information to consumers online and on the move, cutting out lengthy conversations and confused messages from store executives. Some other ways in which retailers are using technology to provide better and meaningful experiences to customers are: