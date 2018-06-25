Myntra’s EORS clocks Rs 10 crore in the first ten minutes; 2.4 million items ordered on Day 1 of the sale

The 8th edition of Myntra’s flagship End of Reason Sale, got off to a flying start, with Myntra clocking Rs 10 crore in the first 10 minutes of the sale. 8.75 lakh items were purchased by 2.1 lakh users through VIP slots, during the 4-hour shopping window before the sale opened to the public.

Myntra set a new record by registering 1.3 million sessions in the very first hour of the sale with 1.5 lakh orders. The company has over 7 lakh orders placed on Day 1 with Sports category being the top seller followed by Women’s Ethnic category.

For the first time, during the two-day price reveal period, Myntra not only allowed shoppers to wish-list their favourite products, but also enabled them to make purchases by paying a small fee. A total of 25 million items were wish-listed during price reveal and 1.2 lakh orders placed using the early access feature.

The new quick cash program that allowed users to send out a personalized link to their friends inviting them to visit Myntra during EORS resulted in over 2 million users visiting the platform after being referred by friends and family.

Myntra’s first smart wearable device, Blink Go, which was launched during EORS, sold out completely in 15 hours of the sale. The silver camo and black camo versions of the product were sold out in 30 seconds and 5 minutes respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said, “We have had a great start to EORS 8 with over 5 lakh users ordering 2.4million products on Day 1 of the sale. We have acquired 2 lakh new customers and our first wearable device Blink Go sold out within 15 hours of the sale opening. The enthusiasm witnessed among shoppers during EORS is extremely encouraging with traffic to the platform rising by 3x over baseline days.”