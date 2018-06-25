Zomato launches premium subscription service in Chennai

Mobile app based food ordering firm Zomato has launched its premium subscription service ‘Zomato Gold’ in the city.

The paid subscription service would offer a dish and upto two complimentary drinks at partner-restaurants to customers while dining out, a company release said.

Zomato currently has 3,000 partner restaurants across the country.

Over 32,000 customers from Chennai have already registered for availing the service, it said.

The company has announced two early membership plans on its mobile application–a three month plan at Rs 599 and 12-month at Rs 1,499.

With the addition of Chennai, the service is available across 10 cities–Delhi/National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata, the release added.