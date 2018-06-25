Neeru’s launches 50th store in Hyderabad

Ethnic wear retailer Neeru’s has recently opened its 50th store in Hyderabad. The new store located at Mehdipatnam was inaugurated by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and Avnish Kumar, MD, Neeru’s .

The store showcases fascinating ethnic wear boasting of trends this season. Neeru’s has set a new benchmark for ethnic fashion wear across India. Every outfit is created focusing on superior quality, eloquent designs, pure fabrics, fresh colors, elegant tailoring and innovative silhouettes.

Avnish Kumar, Managing Director, Neeru’s says, “We are glad to announce Neeru’s 50th store launch in Hyderabad. It’s been a very long journey for Neeru’s from 50 sq.ft space store to 4,00 ,000 sq.ft of retail space pan India.”

From a humble beginning of supplying raw material to fashion retailers to being counted among the top fashion brands in India today, Neeru’s has come a long way. The brand is synonymous with ethnic fashion. With its active participation in fashion weeks and close engagement with celebrity fashion influencers, Neeru’s has come a long way from its humble beginnings.

The journey of Harish Kumar, CMD – Neeru’s, along with his mother Basant Kaur, the founder of Neeru’s, began in 1971 with tailoring and embroidery of superior and intricate designs in Hyderabad. In 1983, Kumar started manufacturing and wholesale supplying of fabric to over 1,000 retailers across India.

Spotting a potential, he was quick to introduce handloom and other natural fabrics. This not only came as a fresh boon to the fabric market, which was till then saturated with man-made fibers, but also gave a respite to weavers from South India helping them generate due economic benefits from their skills of weaving natural fibers.

It would be no exaggeration to say that Harish Kumar worked towards making handloom look fashionable and trendy thus giving it a facelift from its earlier avatar of being considered a choice for people who could not afford expensive fabric.

The turning point came in 1991 when he realised that there was a dearth of good ethnic wear brands in the country, specially so when ethnic wear had a strong underlying demand. This is when Neeru’s journey started as a brand.

Today, Neeru’s has over 49 exclusive stores in more than 25 Indian cities including their first international store in Dubai.

Neeru’s has created a brand in itself for it has all the ingredients that make it irresistible for a clientele from all over India and NRI’s mainly from UK, USA, Canada, Middle East and other countries.