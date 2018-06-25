Ankur Textiles expands into multi-fibre fabrics for womenswear

Ankur Textiles, Lifestyle Division of Arvind Limited, part of the US$ 1.7 billion textile-to-technology conglomerate, launched a wide range of modal, viscose, cotton Lycra blended fabrics as an alternative to traditional cotton for the new-age Indian woman.

These include fabrics like Zoya, Glam and Glory, Blossom, Charm-me and Lilac which can be tailor-made into western and ethnic womenswear such as dresses, blouses, kurtis and tunics. Available in a wide range of colours, textures, and prints, these fabrics will be available at womenswear MBOs (Multi Brand Outlets) in the price range of Rs 180 to Rs 300 per meter.

Speaking at the launch, Brijesh Bhati, CEO, Ankur Textiles, (A Division of Arvind Limited) said, “The launch of this collection marks our expansion into multi-fibre fabrics as a fashionable alternative to cotton. Our expertise in textile fabrics, combined with the use of technology, has enabled us to develop fabrics that offer both style with comfort for consumers. Our in-house design team will continue to introduce more such trendy collections in future to delight our customers.”

For more than five decades, Ankur has been designing high-quality voiles ranging from 100 percent cotton to all fancy blends that are available throughout India and exported to Switzerland, Middle East, China, Thailand and Africa. A heritage brand, Ankur develops high-quality fabrics for womenswear and menswear.