Toonz Retail, associates with Green Gold, to sell exclusive Chhota Bheem merchandise

Kids retail chain, Toonz Retail, has associated with Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. to stock and sell exclusive Chhota Bheem Merchandise across their retail chain.

Green Gold recently ventured in producing their own line of character Chhota Bheem merchandising and apparel and were selling it through only their select Green Gold stores. Toonz, being one of the most preferred stores by parents with more than 100 outlets across 62 cities and strong presence in Tier II and III cities, Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. has entered into a strategic tie-up with Toonz Retail to sell exclusive Chhota Bheem merchandise.

Toonz Retail is the only offline organized retail store where Chhota Bheem exclusive apparels will be available, other than Green Gold own stores. In Phase I the products will be made available across cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Kanpur, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Allahabad, Rohtak among others. Depending on the response received and the learning, the products will be distributed across all 100+ Toonz retail store.

Commenting on this strategic tie-up with Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., Sharad Venkta, MD & CEO, Toonz Retail said, “We are very selective when it comes to character Merchandising, Chhota Bheem by far has been the most favorite Indian character amongst Kids and has consistent presence and buzz. Chota Bheem has become the first Indian cartoon character to sell merchandise worth Rs 200 crore. He is the hero of licensing. We have seen that Chhota Bheem is recognized in Tier II and III markets, where we have strong presence and there has been a demand for such products. Hence we decided to collaborate with Green Gold to stock and sell exclusive Chhota Bheem apparels across Toonz Retail store”.

Speaking about the association with Toonz Retail, Samir Jain, COO and Executive Director Green Gold mentions, “This association heralds the beginning of a delightful relationship to together strengthen our market presence. We look forward to bringing the best of merchandise, which will ensure that Chhota Bheem reaches far and wide into the potential markets. We are tremendously excited about this alliance and our decision to partner with Toonz Retail.

The Green Gold spring summer 18′ kids’ apparel collection brings in swag and comfort range of Chhota Bheem, Super Bheem and Mighty Raju brands, together. Made with 100 percent soft cotton fabrics it ensure cool and comfortable feel. One can get to pick their favorite superhero or have them all. The new range consist of evergreen summer fits like short sleeves T-shirt, T-shirt and shorts sets both with and without sleeves.

Bright print on light color fabric makes the wearer look fresh and summer ready. Color options range from white, yellow, orange, sky blue and grey color fabrics with colorful prints.