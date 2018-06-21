Hemant Agarwal, CMD, V-Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd

Hemant Agarwal is the CMD of V-Bazaar Retail Pvt. Lt. He is responsible for all the major operations and developments at V-Bazaar.

He started his career immediately after completing his B.Com Hons. He started by handling 1,000 sq.ft retail store.

In 2003, he opened the first flagship store of V-Mart in Ahmedabad. He decided to exit from the chain when there were more than 110 outlets. Then again in 2016, he introduced V-Bazaar Retail and the chain currently has 31 stores pan India with more than 2.2lac sq ft retail space.

He believes, “Retail is all about challenges in terms of business development, operations, finance, company growth, but what I enjoy the most is that it keeps me very fit because it requires on toes action all the time.”