Fresh & Pure introduces range of cold pressed juices

Fresh & Pure by Future Consumer Limited offers a wide range of food products sourced in its most natural form. Expanding its offering, Fresh & Pure has launched cold pressed juices made from the finest quality fresh produce. The introductory range includes three exotic juices in flavours like tangy orange, sweet & spicy guava chilli and refreshing fruity apple lemon mint.

These are 100 percent pure juices and are free from any added sugar, preservatives, added water, chemicals, additives and not made from concentrates.

Fresh & Pure cold presses juices allows the patrons to enjoy a fruit in the form of a drink in its purest form. Cold pressed is a unique technique where no extra heat is applied during the juicing process, hence the nutrients are preserved in it unlike in other forms of packed juices.

Speaking about the new launch Sadashiv Nayak, CEO – Food Business, Future Group says, “Today, everyone wants to live a healthy lifestyle and their first preference is purity and quality. Fresh & Pure, range of cold pressed juices are in its purest form and are made from best quality fresh fruits. Keeping the brand promise, Fresh & Pure offers a range of food products that are maintained in their natural form. With cold pressed juices, we provide one more offering from Fresh & Pure to ensure a fit lifestyle.”

Fresh & Pure cold pressed juices come in 250 ml packs and are available in three variants. Guava Chilli is priced at Rs 75, Orange at Rs 95 and Apple Lemon Mint at Rs 75. These products are available at select Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GEN NXT, HyperCity and Foodhall stores in the country.