Sri Sri Tattva launches its lifestyle range under brand BYOGI

Sri Sri Tattva, a leading brand in the space of health and wellness, has launched its new lifestyle brand BYOGI. BYOGI offers a range of ethnic wear, yoga wear and accessories for men, women and children. The brand endeavours to bring a line of quality clothing at very attractive price points.

The BYOGI line will presently be exclusively available on srisritattva.com and its mobile applications for delivery across India. BYOGI will look to expand its online and offline retail footprint by tying up with online majors in the space as well as multi brand retail players across the country this year. The brand will also establish its own stores in key cities beginning with Bangalore.

“For Sri Sri Tattva, working on BYOGI is something that has been close to the heart. Our presence in the space compliments our goal to bring high quality products in the space of health, wellness and lifestyle. We have always been passionate about values of our ancient culture be it through the benefits of the science of Ayurveda, promoting Yoga and Meditation and even traditional art and design. Making the best available to as many consumers as possible will now also reflect in our offerings through BYOGI. With this launch we are excited to cater to the growing demand for ethic wear, yoga wear and eco-friendly products using jute.” said Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva.

The BYOGI range will begin from Rs 299 onwards.