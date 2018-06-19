Delhi Charu Khurana Makeup Hair Beauty & Academy

Launched in the year 2016, the Charu Khurana Makeup Hair Beauty & Academy is the brain child of renowned make-up artist, Charu Khurana, who fought and won the long time legal battle against gender discrimination in the make-up industry, especially in Bollywood. Says Khurana, “The academy genesis goes back to the year 2000 when I started my career in make-up. Thereafter, I did my Diploma in Master Make-up and Special Effects from Hollywood’s renowned Cinema Make-up School in Los Angeles. I wanted to set up state-of-the-art institution in India to empower women by learning new skills and make-up techniques. Right after winning my case and ending gender discrimination, I wanted to start an institution that empowered women to lead a dignified life. Hence, the birth of our academy and studio.”

Spread across 1,000 square feet, the academy offers extensive courses designed to meet international standards and are personally conducted by Khurana. The focus is on interactive sessions with hands-on practice classes to ensure students can handle real-time scenarios with ease. On the future plans, adds Khurana, “This is our first studio and academy. We are contemplating opening a chain of academies across India.”

Courses offered:

Basic Make-up Course, Advance Make-up Course and Creative Hairstyling are few of the popular courses offered.

Basic Make-up Course: This is ideal for beginners and trains to use different make-up tools, enhances knowledge of different face shapes, skin types, make-up texture, colour blending techniques, to name a few. The course is designed in a way where students learn how to create different looks for different occasions.

The Advance Make-up Course: The four week programme comprises a thorough study of every aspect of professional fashion make-up and hairstyling, complemented by an introductory study of film, music videos, and commercials including, television and print.

Creative Hairstyling: This course gives in-depth knowledge of hair design for different occasions. The curriculum covers introduction to hair products, equipment, electric hair implants, study of hair type and texture, hair washing, blow drying, roller techniques, current trends in hairstyling, to name a few.

Post the four week programme, students get an opportunity to work with photographers for fashion magazines, editorial shoots, and print advertisements such as, catalogues and billboards, prepare models for the runway, work with their own private beauty service clients for makeovers and lessons, and work on commercials, music videos, trade shows, exhibitions, special events, live concerta, news, broadcasts, and talk shows. Not only will graduates be prepared for all areas of fashion make-up, they will also have the basics of makeup for films, television, theatre and special effects.

Certification

Students receive a Diploma from the academy on the successful completion of the course.

Eligibility criterion

Every passionate individual is eligible.

Fee range

Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000