Centrestage, Asia’s fashion spotlight event, to be held from Sept 5-8 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Asia’s fashion spotlight event returns with Centrestage, a unique promotion platform dedicated for international, especially Asian, fashion brands and designer labels. The event is scheduled to be held from 5-8 September 2018 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and carrying the new theme of ‘Tomorrow Lab – Imagined By Today. Inspired For Tomorrow’.

Centrestage will be hosting dazzling fashion shows and a bustling fairground to connect exhibiting brands to an influential network of buyers and media in the region, making lasting connections.

Since its inception in 2016, Centrestage has gained significant recognition from the fashion business world as an unparalleled platform to discover promising Asian talents for worldwide markets.

In the 2017 edition, Centrestage attracted over 210 exhibiting labels and brands from 22 countries and regions, engaging about 8,500 buyers from 73 countries and regions around the world.

Participating brands at Centrestage are under the spotlight of visiting fashion elites, media and industry influencers. Be it a young label looking to reach out to global audience, or an established brand hoping to tap into new markets in Asia, Centrestage is providing the perfect opportunity.

Heading into its third year, Centrestage has made its mark on the global buying calendar. Some of the most important department stores, boutiques, e-tailers and retailers from around the world return each year to take advantage of this one-stop platform and explore Asian trends.

Centrestage helps industry players to navigate the dynamic fashion world through informative seminars and thought-provoking talks that uncover trends, foster the exchange of ideas and promote the growth of Asian fashion design. From the Centrestage Elites opening gala show featuring hot-rising stars from Asia to the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest (YDC), the future of the regional fashion scene is on full display at Centrestage.

The hunger for fashion never stops in the Pearl of the Orient, and Centrestage is answering the call with ‘Hong Kong in Fashion’. This month-long citywide campaign spreading fashion inspiration around town with partnering hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and other fashion establishments providing glamourous events, attractions and fashion related promotions to further extend the reach of Centrestage.