Zorem Siami: Personalising guest experiences

Spa Manager, Explore Spa at Le Méridien, Mahabaleshwar, Zorem Siami, shares her views on growing wellness in India, staying ahead of competition, brand USP and more

Getting started

I started my career with Ananda – In the Himalayas and got enrolled to Ananda Institute to learn the finer nuances of this industry. I have worked across the globe with many acclaimed brands and that have added to my holisticlearning.

Source of inspiration

I have to be honest here and say, this was not my first preference as an industry to work with. I am a Psychology graduate, who further pursued a course in Hospitality, and ended up with a job at Ananda – In the Himalayas. Post it, I have not looked back.

Staying ahead of competition

I believe that in the service industry there are predominantly two things that work – innovation and personalisation. Both add to the guest experience and that is the only reason for them to keep coming back or be the ambassador of the property.

USP of the spa

If I have to pick only one it will be the Hamam treatment we offer. It is quite popular with our guests as well.

Therapies offered

We offer most of the popular international and Indian therapies. Some of our signature therapies are Discovery massage, a fusion full body massage therapy; Chakra Heart massage, a fusion massage therapy with hot stones and a pack on the back; Forehand Choreography, this therapy requires two therapists and is a modern take on the Abhyanga massage. Apart from this, we offerdifferent kinds of facials, body scrubs and wraps.

Client awareness

We have a ritual of interacting with each and every guest at the property. At various touch points, we keep them informed about the Explore Spa. We also try and spend maximum time with each guest educating them about the various therapies and overall importance of practicing aregular wellness ritual.

Client engagement programmes

We have multiple packages catering to individual needs.

Challenges faced

One challenge that we face in our industry is lack of awareness. As much as this is a challenge, I personallytry to turn it into an opportunity, as well.

Future plans

We are looking at bringing trainers to educate the staff about new therapies and techniques. Another addition that we will be making to the Explore Spa, is a Thai Massage Room which will have a special bed required forperforming Thai massages.