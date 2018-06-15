Vajor introduces new brand ‘Cape & Cloth’ for working women

Vajor, the women’s fashion and lifestyle brand known for its free-spirited outlook, has introduced a new brand ‘Cape & Cloth’ for working women.

In an exclusive interview with Charu Lamba, Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist, Vajor says, “Cape & Cloth is a brand by Vajor that will fulfill every women’s work wear needs. Think of a modern, independent woman. A woman that is driven by her passion and her hunger for success. At the same time, this is a humble, non-stereotypical, immensely innovative individual that is writing her own story. Keeping this striking persona in mind, think of how she would dress every day. While she is weaving her way up the ladder of a successful, inspiring career, this woman would favour functionality over aesthetics. However, this is the kind of favouritism she shouldn’t need in the first place. This is where the brand Cape & Cloth becomes a part of her lifestyle.”

She further adds, “Bringing workwear for her wardrobe that is a mirror image of who this woman is on the inside. The perfect conjointment of comfort, practicality, fashion and need for a workwear wardrobe, not strictly sticking to boardroom meeting attire, this clothing and accessory line comprises of crisp, clean, comfortable and functional clothing for the woman on the go. Taking a more minimal yet, modern bohemian route towards work wear, Cape & Cloth ensembles will bring something fresh among the otherwise mundane options available to women in the market.”

The product range comprises of pocket dresses, clean cut jumpsuits, effortless tops, versatile shirts, relaxed blazers and trousers that are made of minimal elements but, with elegance.

The brand embodies the philosophy of ‘less is more’. Accompanying the easy to wear clothing are stunning shoes that can survive the busiest days and bags that can hold the world in the most organized fashion.

The entire collection, which is priced between Rs 799 to Rs 2,999, will be available on Vajor’s own website from June 20 onwards.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.