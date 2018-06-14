Top treatments for the under eye area

The area under the eye is the most delicate and shows early signs of ageing as compared to other areas of the face. This is because the skin in this region is the thinnest, and underneath it is an equally thin layer of fat, muscle and blood vessels. With age, the bone underneath starts melting and the fat begins to slip downwards. This causes a sunken appearance under the eye, known as the tear trough region. This depression casts a shadow, which makes it seem as if you have dark circles. Because the skin here is thin the blood vessels underneath which are green also reflect as darkness. The under eye area is also susceptible to pigmentation and darkness because of the frequent rubbing of the eyes, but one is also predisposed to this pigmentation genetically. However, to plump the under eye are and lend freshness there are several corrective measures.

Under eye fillers to plump

As we age, we lose collagen which is a structure in the skin that provides firmness. When we lose it, the fat under the skin droops, and it appears as hollows under the eye. This gives us a tired and sad appearance and makes us look aged. It can easily be corrected with an under eye filler treatment. A filler is an injection that contains Hyaluronic Acid, which is a molecule that binds to several molecules its weight in water thereby hydrating and plumping the area. The effect of a filler can last one year or more and the result is instantaneous.

Botulinum Toxin injections to reduce lines and wrinkles

The lines and wrinkles formed at the outer corner of the eyes are called Crows Feet. With time, as the skin loses elasticity, the lines formed from the muscles of expression ie. smiling causes these lines, to get etched thus resulting in wrinkles. Botulinum Toxin is a purified protein which when injected into the muscle temporarily freezes it to make the skin look smooth and stretched. This can be injected at the outer corner of the eye as well as below the eye to relax the muscle activity to stretch and smoothen lines around the eyes. The result from this treatment would typically last 12 weeks, but if done well, may last longer.

Ultherapy

Ultherapy uses focused ultrasound energy to deliver thermal energy deep within the skin layers that induces collagen formation. It is the only FDA approved nonsurgical face lift to lift and tighten skin around the face and neck. Results from Ultherapy typically last upto two years and the procedure can be combined with an under eye filler for long-lasting results.

Q Switched laser

The delicate area under the eye is not so amenable to skin peels if one wants to reduce pigmentation. Hence, Q Switched laser treatment would be the ideal solution, as it targets melanin, the brown pigment in our skin. Typically, it takes about four to five sittings for the result to be visible. Also, good skin care and sun protection are recommended.

Peels

As the under eye area is delicate, it is treated specifically by peels which are kinder to the area such as, Lactic Acid and TCA. Regular maintenance and care must be followed with sun protection for optimal results. Typically four to six sittings maybe required.

Platelet Rich Plasma

PRP has many uses in Cosmetology. It is collected and spun from the patient’s own blood, and then the solution is injected into the under eye area in the form of tiny micro or applied, followed by a dermaroller or dermapen treatment. It activates growt h, stimulates healing and the production of collagen. This treatment may cause light bruising and a gradual improvement is seen after six to eight weeks. Usually, three sittings are undertaken with a gap of six to eight weeks between each.