The Crepe Cafe enters India; envisions 50 stores by 2020

The Crepe Cafe has entered India with in collaboration with World Iconic Brands. The brand plans to open about 50 stores in the next three years and around 100 stores in the next five years.

According to a ANI report: Part of the BFC Retail Group, this brand focuses on fresh, healthy ingredients for made-to-order traditional savoury and sweet crepes, waffles, pancakes, omelettes and other fat-free delicacies.

With an initial investment of Rs 100 crore, WIC aims to establish the Australian brand across India, with key focus on Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“Our key focus is on Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. We see great opportunity in all three cities and for the first year will focus on developing the brand in these markets. We are targeting 10 stores for the first year leading to 50 stores by 2020,” Utkrisht Sahai, General Manager, World Iconic Brands was quoted by ANI as saying.

Each store of The Crepe Cafe entails an earmarked investment of Rs 45- 50 lakhs, with store sizes ranging between 750 and 900 sq.ft. each.

For the initial phase of rollout, WIC aims to focus on Tier I and II cities, before moving onto Tier III.

“Our target is to open 100 stores across the country in the next five years, spread across all tiers,” Sahai further told ANI.

With the cafe trend booming in India, the company aims to cement the brand’s position in urban India, mainly New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.