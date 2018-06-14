World’s 10 largest apparel companies in 2018

1World’s 10 largest apparel companies in 2018
Forbes has recently released 16th annual Forbes Global 2000. The list includes publicly-traded companies from 60 countries. Forbes has complied Global 2000 list using data from FactSet Research systems to screen for the biggest public companies in four metric: sales, profits, assets and market value.
2Christain Dior
Global 2000 Rank: 150
Country: France
3Inditex
Global 2000 Rank: 289
Country: Spain
4Nike
Global 2000 Rank: 344
Country: United States
5Kering
Global 2000 Rank: 349
Country: France
6TJX Cos
Global 2000 Rank: 445
Country: United States
7adidas
Global 2000 Rank: 457
Country: Germany
8Fast Retailing
Global 2000 Rank: 578
Country: Japan
9H&M
Global 2000 Rank: 583
Country: Sweden
10Ross Stores
Global 2000 Rank: 734
Country: United States
11Hermès International
Global 2000 Rank: 844
Country: France