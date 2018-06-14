Myntra curates ‘Roadster Go’ – The speed shopping store

Myntra’s franchise partner has launched a first of its kind fashion retail store in the country for the private brand, Roadster, called ‘Roadster Go’.

Loaded with some of the most advanced technologies yet in Indian fashion retail, Roadster’s second offline store in Bengaluru takes a quantum leap in offering a hi-tech Omnichannel experience for its customers – making it smarter, faster and seamless.

Spread across 1,900 square feet, the store located at Mantri Mall in Malleshwaram is 100 percent RFID (Radio-frequency identification) enabled to offer shoppers a fusion of an online-offline shopping experience. In a first in the country, customers will now be able to pick up their favorite products without any assistance, discover their real time online price, as well as do a self-checkout in 30 seconds.

Product discovery through digital fashion kiosks – RFID enabled digital screens at the store offer shoppers detailed information about a particular product when held up against it; requiring no intervention from the staff at the outlet. Shoppers will be able to discover all the product features on models wearing them (studio images) including fabric, washes, suitability to body type, color matching, availability of size and more.

Offline shopping at real time online prices – For the first time ever, customers will be able to buy all the products at real time online prices which they can discover on the digital screen when they hold the product against it. The Roadster Go stores will enable shoppers to take advantage of the in store touch and feel experience while making purchases at real time online prices.

30 second self checkout – Long queues and delayed checkouts which are commonplace at brick and mortar stores have been eliminated at this store. Customers can now experience a perfect 30 second self checkout by placing all the products in the RFID tray which will capture the product details and display the bill on the screen instantly which can be paid using a debit/credit card upon confirmation. No more scanning individual products or removing security tags from each garment. The entire process is quick and seamless.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said, “Roadster is today the fastest growing casual wear brand in the country, witnessing a 100 percent YOY growth. The launch of ‘Roadster Go’ is set to redefine the overall offline fashion shopping experience and marks the beginning of a new era in the Indian fashion retail industry. It also goes on to demonstrate Myntra’s technology prowess and the unique ways in which it addresses customer and franchise needs and preferences. We are looking at helping curate 50 Roadster Go stores across the country by 2020.”

Manohar Kamath, Head, Myntra Fashion Brands, added, “The new ‘Roadster Go’ store offers multiple breakthrough innovations in the offline shopping experience through a special amalgamation of fashion and technology. Roadster is the first fashion brand to deploy the refreshing new-age tech concepts which will form the basis of our Omnichannel strategy for all private brands at Myntra and for the industry as a whole. The ‘Roadster Go’ store signals the arrival of new age technology in offline fashion in India. We have used first In class technology to address consumer pain points in offline channel and deliver a rich blend of offline and online experience.”

All ‘Roadster Go’ stores in the country will have integrated inventory and the concept of Endless Aisle, enabling customers to browse the collection online at the store, check out product details & availability, and have the goods delivered to their doorstep or collect them at the store.