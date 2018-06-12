Home Food Swiggy enters Lucknow; ties up with more than 220 restaurants

Swiggy enters Lucknow; ties up with more than 220 restaurants

Online food ordering and delivery platform on Tuesday announced its expansion to Lucknow.

Swiggy is launching operations in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Hazratganj and other areas covering over 220 restaurants

Swiggy is launching operations in Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Hazratganj and other areas covering over 220 restaurants, the company said in a statement.

“Lucknow has a mix of different cuisines and influences woven into its culinary tradition, and we are excited to serve here,” said , Vice President-Marketing at Swiggy.

Swiggy recently expanded to seven new cities including Chandigarh, Nagpur and more, covering 15 cities in the country.

The app comes with features including lightning-fast delivery, live order tracking, no minimum order and multiple paying options.

