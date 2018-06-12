Major Brands brings Bath & Body Works to India

Major Brands, India’s leading retailer for premier international fashion apparel, accessories and beauty brands, adds yet another exciting brand to their portfolio: Bath & Body Works, one of the world’s leading specialty retailers of fragrant products for the body, hands and home for more than 20 years.

The first two Bath & Body Works stores will open in India in New Delhi at the popular Select City Walk and DLF Mall of India (Noida), followed by Ambience Mall Gurgaon. The Mumbai store is expected to open early 2019.

The new Bath & Body Works stores will introduce an exciting new experiential environment that allows customers to explore an extensive array of fashion fragrance for the body, hands and home. From fun and flirty scents to sophisticated and exotic fragrances, Bath & Body Works offers a wide range of world-class fragrances to suit every personality and occasion. They include Signature Collection Body Care, Bath & Body Works and White Barn Home Fragrance, Bath & Body Works Hand Soap & Sanitizers and Aromatherapy.

At Bath & Body Works, customers are invited to sample luxurious lotions, hand soaps, personal fragrance and more and discover their favourites. Welcoming associates are on hand to guide them on their journey to find the perfect fragrance. Launched in 1990, the brand’s portfolio today comprises over 200 different private label scents, including the iconic Sweet Pea and Japanese Cherry Blossom, award-winning A Thousand Wishes and the soothing Eucalyptus Spearmint as well as seasonal new releases. Customers are sure to find the fragrances that suit them best, and will likely be met with a surprise and delight along the way.

Bath & Body Works products are available in more than 1,800 around the world and online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com.

“Since 2001, Major Brands has continually introduced a selection of premium brands from across the world, giving Indian shoppers the best of high-street in the country. With the launch of Bath & Body Works, the most awaited brand in India, we are sure our customers will love the experience of the line of bath and body products including home fragrances. We are excited to add yet another international category leader to our portfolio. The market size of India’s beauty, cosmetic and grooming market is expected to reach US $20 billion by 2025 from the current US $6.5 billion. A rising aspiration among Indians to look better groomed to feel good has led to this market’s rapid growth of more than 42 percent in the last five years”, says Tushar Ved, President Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd.

The rising awareness of premium personal care products, growing disposable incomes, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles, promises exciting times for the Bath & Body Works in India. The brand plans to harness the reach of social media and influencer marketing in order to resonate with today’s millennials who consume news largely via digital platforms and are excited to share new discoveries. The brand’s immense portfolio and product categories will be presented in dynamic, new age digital formats, with engaging content to not only reach out to users familiar with the brand, but to also engage with and induce experimentation with newer audiences across demographics.

In the past few years, Major Brands has been instrumental in introducing blockbuster brands to the Indian market like Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Promod, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Call it Spring and New Balance.

In keeping with international formats, the Bath & Body Works stores in India will showcase latest trends as well as the newest, freshest fragrances for body, hand and home, giving consumers exciting, luxurious new experiences to indulge in.