PANDORA opens doors to its fourth concept store in Galleria Market, Gurugram

PANDORA opens its fourth store at Galleria Market, Gurugram. This will be the second store in 2018 for PANDORA. The brand launched its first store at DLF Mall of India, Noida in April 2017, followed by Select Citywalk in September 2017 and DLF Promenade in April 2018.

The contemporary and aesthetically designed concept store is located on the ground floor of Galleria Market, Gurugram. The new store carries the entire PANDORA jewellery collection available worldwide, including the Moments collection, the Essence collection, PANDORA Rose collection; the all-new 18k gold plated sterling silver – PANDORA SHINE collection, which brings forward stunning gold designs at affordable prices.

The store launch will showcase the latest high summer collection, which is electrifying. The new collection of sterling silver jewellery shimmers to the beat of beautiful energy and expresses vibrancy and optimism. The designs are bohemian in spirit but utterly versatile in reality. Striking just the right balance between casual, fun, and a little edgy.

The tassel is a dreamy look that is currently sashaying on catwalks and is a luxe accessory that adds eye-catching movement to styling. Combine the two to get an exciting mix, especially pairing hot colours of tan and coral-tinted-with orange together. Amulets and talismans with the finest details are personal mascots of love, hope and protection. Attract future happiness with the dream catcher charm and feel light-hearted with feather statement earrings, sparkling stones in one of the season’s coolest colours: turquoise. Anchor the look with a lucky-trio statement ring, then mix and match symbols and colours to create a vivid mood. Leather bracelets are a summer staple that one can pull off whatever the style.

Inspired by festival styles and positive vibes the hand – finished jewellery is the perfect summer accessory for your free spirited look. #DOEXPLOREMORE; The season is playful, ready and waiting. PANDORA has always encouraged women to empower themselves by celebrating their achievements. This Summer, celebrate yourself and reward all your successes – no matter how big or small, be it getting a promotion or running that extra mile. These collections are designed to capture life’s unforgettable moments at affordable prices.

“The fourth store opening celebrates another milestone as we target a new area in Delhi NCR and are thrilled to bring the PANDORA story to more consumers across town”, say Managing Directors, Kanika Bakshi Talwar and Devika Bakshi.

The Gurugram store is a large concept store, with all the collections available in-store, and is aesthetically designed to give customers ample browsing space to make their shopping experience very comfortable.