Sri Sri Tattva’s luxury Ayurveda beauty brand Shankara debuts in India

After delighting consumers in the west for close to two decades, Sri Sri Tattva’s Shankara is all set to create a wave in the Indian luxury Ayurveda beauty industry. Shankara was conceptualized by combining Ayurvedic wisdom from the East with scientific and modern processes of the West to introduce sustainable skin care products. The brand will offer natural, result oriented skincare products that are rich in actives and herbs and infused with pure essential oils to promote wellness and healing.

Shankara’s offerings are deeply rooted in Ayurvedic principles and scientifically proven procedures using natural ingredients that address the root cause rather than masking symptoms. The rare combination of Ayurveda, the Eastern science of life and Western scientific rigor, Shankara’s line of products are highly effective due to its natural delivery mechanism for visible results. The formulations are focused to balance each individual skin type like Vata (Dry Skin), Pitta (Normal, Combination or Sensitive Skin) and Kapha (Oily Skin). With the launch of this exceptional range Shankara is set to transform the landscape of natural products in India. All Shankara products are free from parabens, sulphates and synthetic chemicals. They are pH balanced and PETA friendly.

Through its ground-breaking natural collection of retail and professional products, one’s skin can be enriched with nutrition, oxygenation, hydration and protection. Made from the highest quality of ingredients, Shankara produces true skin transformation, elevates skin radiance and enriches one’s authentic beauty. With a strong intent to serve humanity, Shankara produces the finest products using responsibly sourced natural ingredients and cruelty free methods. The products are made by yogis and created with the perfect harmony of nature and science through cold processing.

Commenting on this occasion, Astha Katpitia, Head, Shankara India said, “Shankara was crafted by harnessing the rich, ancient wisdom of Ayurveda along with scientific advancements of the modern world. The vibrant life force of botanicals is preserved through the manufacturing process to produce an offering that provides a quantum leap towards skin renewal and age prevention. Our vision is to use 100 percent natural ingredients trusted by the users to deliver exceptional results. We endeavor to offer an exclusive range of skin care products that work on the physical, mental and emotional levels to promote a sense of well-being. With years of research and understanding about beauty ingredients, we have successfully enhanced the quality of natural skin care. We are excited to introduce our wide array of products to the Indian market and hope to see positive responses.”

Shankara is currently available on www.shankara.in, Amazon and Nykaa. The range is from Rs 1,050 upwards.

About Shankara:

Since 2001, Shankara has been creating all-natural beauty and wellness products, handcrafted to the highest standards for exceptional results. Its offerings nourish the mind, body and spirit as they blend the ancient wisdom of the east and modern scientific alchemy of the west. In India, Shankara offers an exclusive range of beauty care products which seeks to work on physical, mental and emotional levels to promote a sense of well-being. Shankara aims to be a market leader in the Ayurveda inspired wellness and lifestyle space.