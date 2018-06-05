Arrow open its first concept heritage store in Mumbai

Arrow, the American menswear brand from Arvind Fashions Limited, unveiled its newly revamped store at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai recently.

Spanning over 1,000 square feet, the store houses the complete range from Arrow’s latest collections. Recreated with the sole aim of bringing the brand’s core value of ‘expert craftsmanship’to life, the newly designed store showcases the brand’s glorious heritage in a befitting manner.

The customer’s in-store journey begins with an elegantly presented timeline of key events and innovations in the brand’s history. In living up to the brand’s reputation as an expert shirt-maker, the store has a finely curated ‘shirt bar’, which displays the extensive range of Arrow shirts.

Speaking on the store launch, Sumit Dhingra, Chief Operating Officer – Heritage Brands Division, Arvind Fashions Limited said, “In today’s retail environment, customer’s purchase decisions are highly influenced by the store ambience and experience. We are delighted to present the new Arrow store design, which celebrates the brand’s strong legacy of dressing professionals for the last 167 years. Going forward, we believe it is vital that every Arrow store must reflect the brand ethos. We are looking at revamping some 55 stores currently according to this new concept.”