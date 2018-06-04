W expands retail presence; opens its new store in Delhi

W by TCNS Clothing, a premium fusion wear brand, which merges Indian and western sensibilities with an emphasis on distinctive design and styling, recently opened its new store in Kamla Nagar. With this launch, the brand has moved ahead in its expansion, while strengthening its footprint in one of India’s major cities.

Spread across 800 square feet, the new store is located at Kamla Nagar– a popular retail destination in the city. It will provide the latest designs and silhouettes, catering to a class of consumers who prefer buying quality products.

The highlight of this store is the new retail store design adopted by TCNS to display the new categories of merchandises differently. The most prominent feature is the usage of white as the principal colour that helps better focus on colours of the merchandise.

The new format is likely to highlight the brand better within the store. The display of merchandise too has been enhanced and various means have been deployed to showcase the merchandise better through podiums of display fixtures, lighting fixtures, taller display units amongst other elements.

On display at the new store is a vibrant collection with a comprehensive mix of styles featuring an extensive range of kurtis, fashion bottoms like palazzos, churidars, trousers, dupattas and accessories to match every occasion, mood and personality.