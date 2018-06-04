Online to Offline: Pure play e-commerce firms go physical to woo consumers

In the late 90s and early 2000s, the retail industry was all gung ho about going online. Retailers wanted to get connected, design and run innovative e-commerce portals. The idea of selling the product online and delivering it in no time was being considered as a decisive move in-order to succeed. Retailers realised that hopping onto the ‘e-commerce superhighway’ was the future. Everyone hoped to become the next Amazon in their chosen fields.

Cut to today and India came into 2017 on the heels of demonetization. A country that by and large depended on cash was forced to go online. And even as the digital payments space exploded, the business of e-commerce in the Indian sub-continent received its biggest boost ever. E-tailers grew significantly to tap the burgeoning online audience through offers and innovations including easy accessibility and affordability.

In India, Flipkart is at the top of the online game with the highest top-of-mind recall among consumers, Amazon has been closing the gap fast, and both companies are preparing to go to war with Alibaba, which is all set to tap the serious potential of the Indian market.

With so much happening in the online space, it comes as a surprise winds of change are breezing through the retail industry, pushing retailers towards physical stores. While international online giants such as Amazon, Warby Parker, Zappos and Bonobos have been opening stores for some time now, the shift towards physical has become more noticeable over the last few years – in the world and in India.

The Indian Scenario

While the Internet may have penetrated the heart of India, the hearts of Indians (and their trust) still lies with the physical retailer. In fact, a recent AT Kearney study states that 95 per cent of all retail sales are captured by retailers with a brick-and-mortar presence while two-thirds of consumers who purchase online use the store before or after the transaction.

Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani, who is a firm believer in brick-and-mortar retail and has a digital strategy based on the same. Biyani, who feels that there will be no competition between channels in the future since all mediums of sale will converge, unveiled a 30-year vision in 2017 titled Retail 3.0. This strategy sees Future Group becoming Asia’s largest integrated consumer retailer by 2047 with revenue of in excess of $1 trillion.

In his quest for reaching more consumers, Biyani is taking over regional retail brands to strengthen his store network in India. He has already successfully expanded his grocery retail footprint in the country – the latest in his line of acquisitions being Hypercity.

Like Biyani, a number of online retailers are branching out into the traditional, turning towards physical retail in order to gain a share of the Indian brick-and-mortar pie, which is estimated to be US$ 28 trillion by 2019.

What Research Says

A KPMG study titled ‘Global Retail Trends 2018’ states that by January 2019, 90 percent of all retail will still be done in physical stores. Iconic retail brands like Apple, Sephora and Costco continue to succeed, despite relying mainly on brick-and-mortar stores.

As a consequence, new classes of retailers are emerging. There are retailers who started online and are moving to physical brick-and-mortar and others are merging “bricks and clicks.” Retailers are seeking to understand their share of consumer spending, and how their consumers search, shop and buy in order to devise new retail models. Whether that means, having a show room or only having a strong presence in e-commerce, retailers are reinventing how they do business.

Simply put, as per the KPMG study, stores that are doing well offer a customer experience that meets or exceeds customer expectations. Joe Mach, the President of North America at Verifone is quoted by the study as saying that consumers will visit physical stores as long as there are new and interesting reasons to go. Leading retailers take advantage of their physical spaces to maximize experience per square foot and the real-life interactions customers have there. In summary, customers will shop where they enjoy their experience, this could be on a single channel or a combination of channels.

Vend’s Retail Trends and Predictions for 2018 say that technology will fuel – not curb – the rise of brick-and-mortar retail. Thanks to modern point of sale and retail management systems, it’s never been easier to open a retail business. The study also adds that mobile applications and cloud-based solutions are enabling merchants to quickly set up shop with a minimal investment.

Buzzword Phy-gital

“Despite the rise of e-commerce, the physical stores still draw a significant shopping crowd. In fact, 91 per cent of all retail sales are still being generated in brick-and-mortar stores,” a study released by Zebra Technology says.

Zebra Technology interviewed nearly 1,700 retail decision-makers across various retail segments, including speciality stores, department stores, apparel merchants, supermarkets, electronics, home improvement and drugstore chains, globally in 2016.

“Around 28 percent of the sample size was taken from Asia Pacific. Findings at Asia Pacific level are reflective of trends in India,” says Deep Agarwal, Zebra Regional Sales Director for India and Sub-Continent. The study said that retailers are implementing an Omnichannel approach by which the online and physical platforms are no longer at loggerheads but complement each other in driving customer satisfaction.

It added that 73 per cent of retailers will reinvent their supply chain with real-time visibility enabled by use of automation, sensors, and analytics in their stores. In Asia Pacific, retailers are looking to create a seamless shopper experience with 76 percent of APAC respondents reporting that it is important or business-critical to integrate e-commerce and in-store experiences.

“By 2021, nearly 76 percent of retailers in APAC will be able to customise a store visit for customers as a majority of them will know when a specific customer is in the store. This will be enabled through technology such as micro-locationing, allowing retailers to capture more data, accuracy and customer insights,” the study said. It also said that micro-locationing is gaining foothold in the retail space as such platforms help retailers gain insights into shoppers’ behaviours and paths in a given store, allowing them to make smarter merchandising and marketing decisions.

Going Offline

Roughly 70 percent shoppers research online before they hit a physical store, and 1 out of every 4 consumers pulls out their mobile phone while in a store to research the products they see in store. In contrast, regardless of how convenient online shopping is, consumers still like to see, touch and feel products before purchasing them. Offline retail serves to give a consumer instant gratification, and a level of variety and novelty that they don’t find online.

According to TimeTrade’s State of Retail Report, 85 percent of consumers prefer to shop in physical stores because they like to see, touch and test products in person before buying them. Touching the product with one’s own hands can also help dismiss doubts and convince a person that that’s the right product.

The report also reveals that one third of customers like to receive product advice from sales associates, and a whopping 90 percent of shoppers are likely to buy after receiving help from knowledgeable staff in-store. Despite the popularity of online shopping, the human touch seems to be still good for business.

According to LSRetail, by moving offline, online retailers use physical stores to create an immersive brand experience. Forward-thinking retailers are not opening physical locations primarily to sell stuff. Their showrooms and concept stores are first and foremost places where customers can be immersed in the brand culture. These retailers know it: in-store atmosphere is a key differentiator for brands, and if done right it can be a great way to create lasting impressions – and returning customers.

LSRetail also says that smart online retailers are using physical stores as part of their supply chain, to cut costs of inventory management and speed up delivery. By using the shops as warehouses and fulfillment centers, online retailers can improve their distribution across the territory, and make product shipment faster and more effective across more geographical areas.

Also, when retailers open physical stores, the traffic to their e-commerce store increases dramatically. As stores are opened, the online traffic grows; and when the brick-and-mortar locations multiply, so do the numbers of people mentioning the brand and searching for it online, leading to better returns.

As per a Google-AT Kearney India Report, selling online is a difficult task and especially for a new brand. The newly-launched brand lacks instant gratification, as well as consumer trust for shoppers are uncertain how capable the delivery of the product – or the genuineness of the product – is.

With all these studies at hand, one wonders why traditional retail is dying. The only reason traditional brick-and-mortar stores and malls are shutting shop is because many aren’t modernising their business models. In order to stay relevant, physical retailers need to connect with their customers, enhance consumer experience to a degree that the shopper should expect the unexpected when he walks into a store.

As a result, going from an online business model to bringing offline seriously into their strategy (Offline to Online – O2O), is becoming the new norm for e-tailers. On O2O approach is fast becoming the new norm for running a successful retail business.

So, What is O2O?

Online-to-offline commerce is a business strategy that draws potential customers from online channels to make purchases in physical stores. It is a combination of payment model and foot traffic generator for merchants (as well as a “discovery” mechanism for consumers) that creates offline purchases.

Online-to-offline commerce, or O2O, identifies customers in the online space, such as through emails and Internet advertising, and then uses a variety of tools and approaches to entice the customers to leave the online space. This type of strategy incorporates techniques used in online marketing with those used in brick-and-mortar marketing.

The goal of online-to-offline commerce is to create product and service awareness online, allowing potential customers to research different offerings and then tempting them enough to visit the local brick-and-mortar store to make a purchase.

Marketing Challenges

When it comes to making a brand popular among the masses, it is important that any business takes the time to bridge offline and online marketing and branding initiatives in a way that makes users comfortable interacting and buying products or services both on and offline.

Making the jump from social media platforms and a consistent overall online brand identity to a brick-and-mortar store can be tricky, but there are many different strategies that can boost sales by increasing user trust and ease of interaction.

“This is something which can be extremely difficult, especially when we have 22 stores spread across 14 cities full of diversity. This is why we make sure all our store launches are marketed across all of our social platforms. We make sure we merge our in-store and online communications,” says PrettySecrets’ Behal.

Chawla of Jaypore says, “It can be tricky to create this balanced yet diversified portfolio of brand marketing activities for the different retail channels, but the main thing is to tailor your marketing plans for each channel keeping the core brand messaging intact and then building channel specific initiatives that cater specifically to the audience you are targeting through each medium. For example, for our offline initiatives, the main theme has been to build a personal face to the brand and to give a close-up experience for those of our audience who were not necessarily engaging with us beyond one-off purchases. Coupled with special experiences we have created for our customers like Saree Draping Workshop with Rta Kapur Chishti at our New Delhi Open House, DIY Block printing Workshop in Mumbai etc., we have been able to build a deeper connection with our audiences.”

“Online and offline platforms are very different from each other. The vehicles of communication are very different in these two mediums. Online is primarily digital marketing driven and ends up more transaction-oriented in nature. Retail marketing tends to be more brand focused on launches, ATL, BTL activities,” says Shringi of Voylla.

According to CaratLane’s Sinha: “Most of the people who visit our stores have already experienced us online and we actually model our stores like our website – open and inviting with no restrictions to browse in-store. This has created a positive impact when it comes to our brand image. Our stores have only helped in building brand trust and to be able to get consumers a ‘touch and feel’ experience.”

The Right Systems

Reaching out to larger audiences consumes much more time, effort and money as far as offline retail is concerned, something which can be a major challenge if the right tools and personnel are not used.

Since this group of rapidly-growing digital native brands is defining an entirely different future for retail, they need to ensure that they have the right tools and the right people for the job. The main aim is to have the best representation of the product offering and the brand story across all our retail touch points and that is the key driving factor for offline expansion as well.

“To keep up with evolving consumers, we make sure our online and offline communication is consistent. We have internal training for our store staff in our head office to make sure we have the right people communicating the exact same thing that we communicate online. We map both online and offline data and have a reporting system in place for it. Our marketing activities such as email campaigns and SMSes are customer-led,” explains Behal.

“We want to supplement our online business with a deeper market penetration and also creating avenues for new customer acquisitions while providing a greater level of shopping satisfaction to our customers, all of which can only be possible with all our retail formats co-function hand in hand,” adds Chawla.

Reverse O2O – The E-Commerce Boom

According to a report by financial services firm Morgan Stanley, online retail in India is estimated to grow over 1,200 percent to $200 billion by 2026, up from $15 billion in 2016. That will be 12 percent of India’s overall retail market.

An unprecedented Internet and mobile phone penetration in the country has led to the number of India’s online shoppers crossing the 9 crore mark this year, a growth of over 8X from 2013 when online shopping began to take root in the country, says a BCG report. E-commerce has become the default shopping mode in big cities, slowing petering down to Tier II & III towns.

Convenience, better experiences including doorstep delivery have been some factors that have led pure-play physical brands to migrate to the online space. Another reason why brands are jumping on the e-commerce bandwagon is the fact that websites and mobile apps have leveled the playing field between small scale and big box retailers.

Shoppers are taking advantage of ease and convenience of shopping and researching by mobile, the personalisation and customisation options online as well as exciting loyalty programs. Take for example the Starbucks’ app, which has combined loyalty and value-add options for consumers in one fell swoop and has managed to garner almost 19 million active monthly users globally, accounting for nearly 30 percent of total rush hour sales.

The Future = Omnichannel & Consumer Experience

Eventually, the route to success for both offline and online companies is customer experience. Shoppers will shape the path brands take in the coming future – offline or online. A returning consumer spells victory for a brand and this is possible only through creation and implementation of experiences, as well as a seamless connection between all channels of trade – traditional or e-commerce.

Why Luxury E-Commerce Brands Are Opening Physical Stores

– Brick-and-mortar retail is shifting to cater to evolving preferences, expectations, and shopping behaviours of modern consumers.

– Physical high-end stores help build legitimacy and brand awareness

– Digital-first luxury brands leverage online data to offer a personalised experience offline

– Successful luxury e-tailers are re-imagining the purposes of physical stores by taking cues from digital shopping experiences. They are using the opportunity to offer a compelling high-end experience that complements the digital one

– No inventory: Digital-first luxury brands can use stores as pure showrooms

Click-and-Mortar

Studies have predicted that the future will be all about the union of offline and online commerce. Digital transformation, and to an extent the mobile revolution, have both played a major role in seamlessly connecting two branches of retail which were earlier considered competition to each other. Taking this into account, Internet-based commerce companies are adopting the strategy of expanding offline to reach out to every last customer.

Some Indian companies which have successfully branched out into the offline space are: