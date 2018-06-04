Ananda Dairy expands in Delhi/ NCR; opens 200 new outlets

Dairy manufacturer Ananda on Saturday unveiled 200 new company outlets in the Delhi/NCR market space.

According to a ANI report: With the commitment to provide its customers with quality dairy products at an affordable price and closer proximity, the company announced an investment worth Rs 10 crore, which reiterates its vision to give its valuable consumers, a direct access to the wide variety of nutritious and pure milk and milk products.

With this extensive expansion, Ananda aims to focus on an overall growth of 30 percent along with descent job creation.

The company, with its focused approach towards rapid expansion is all set to chalk its strategy to eye a bigger piece of the North market. Ananda envisions meeting its target of launching over 500 company outlets whilst achieving a projected turnover of Rs. 1,500 crore by the end of FY18.

“With the inauguration of 200 company outlets, we take pride in breaking our previous record of launching 105 Ananda outlets in one-single day. On achieving this milestone, we are delighted to make available our diverse product range, at a closer access to our consumers,” said Radhey Shyam Dixit, Founder and Chairman, Ananda Group told ANI.

With this massive single-day launch, Ananda is aiming to give its consumers a holistic experience, by opening up the company’s entire fresh and wide dairy produce range, including confectionary and bakery items for them to purchase.

Moreover, well-trained professionals, who are able to guide consumers to the right products, based on their unique dietary requirements, will staff the stores. Ananda’s philosophy is to create happier consumers with its portfolio of 75+ products that adds positive value to their health and contribute to their overall well-being.