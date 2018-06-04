Promod, French boutique brand, to launch its online retail store in India

Promod, the leading French brand is all set to tap the online retail in India this week. Promod online store will offer the full range of items that the brand currently offers in its stores in India and at the same prices.

The brand will expand its presence in Tier II and III cities across key markets. Promod’s online shopping portal will allow the customer to order international styles on a click of a button and collect it in stores or vice versa. Customers in India will be able to pick up their orders at the store of their choice or opt for home delivery. The e-reservation service will start later this year.

The brand promotes accessible fashion clothing, in unpretentious natural styles, creating a French fashion spirit in more than 50 countries. With more than 30 years dynamic experience in women’s ready-to-wear retailing, Promod is today one of France’s biggest fashion store chains and the brand enjoys huge international success.

By 2025 Promod plans to be the top fashion brand, with more than 100 retail doors (points of sales, stand alone, shop-in-shop) widely spread across India.

Nadine Caux, Managing Director at Promod – French boutique brand said, “We initiated our digital sales in India through Myntra and the response has been very encouraging in the first year. We are now looking at offering around 2,000+ styles in the coming year and looking at doubling our turnover. This shows a great opportunity for us to launch our own portal and we are confident that consumer satisfaction through this omni channel route will attract more loyalty towards the brand.”

“In addition to the launch of Promod e-commerce, we will be launching new stores making the brand available across cities even tier II and III cities. The vision remains to dress every woman and to be a part of her wardrobe. Hence we believe strongly into the digital canal to network with her,” added Nadine.