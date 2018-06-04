H&M’s Afound to open its first store in Stockholm and Malmö

Afound has announced the opening dates for its first two stores, which will be located in Stockholm and Malmö. The Stockholm store will open on June 14 at Drottninggatan 53, while the Malmö store will open on June 16 at Södergatan 28. Online sales via the www.afound.com digital marketplace will be launched in parallel with the opening of the two stores.

The Stockholm store is located on Drottninggatan – one of the highest footfall shopping streets in the Nordic region. Shoppers will move from an opening and welcoming street-level entrance down to lower, larger floors offering an inspiring selection for both men and women.

The Malmö store, in turn, is located in the heart of Malmö in an historic stone building that previously housed a book store, with generously sized street windows and a retail area spread over two floors. Both stores present a curated range of brands in a modern, inspirational setting.

“The idea was to create an innovative marketplace in the off-price sector with a relevant, curated and inspirational offering for our customers. We have focused strongly on the experience in both the physical and the digital store. Some people might call us an outlet, but our vision is for the customer to experience a style and deal-hunting paradise,” says Mattias Ekberg, Creative Director, Afound

Opening these two stores is part of a long-term strategy aimed at establishing Afound in the majority of Swedish towns, and additional stores will be opening in Gothenburg, Skärholmen and Kristianstad later this year.

“We are very much looking forward to the imminent opening of our first two stores in Stockholm and Malmö, and our online store. Our team is happy and excited about finally having the chance to introduce our concept which will, we believe, give our customers, a completely new shopping experience in an exciting segment,” says Afound’s Managing Director, Fredrik Svartling.

He continues, “We want to make it easy for our customers by being where they are, whether it’s digitally or in selected physical stores, and by offering a range tailored to local demand. We will be offering a large number of attractive brands at really good prices.”