Tata CLiQ celebrates 2nd anniversary with mega CLiQ-CLiQ sale

Tata CLiQ, Tata Group’s multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform has further sweetened its second anniversary celebrations with the mega CLiQ CLiQ sale, offering whopping discounts of up to 70 percent across all the categories.

The 4-day sale starts from June 1, 2018 to delight the customers with a compelling shopping opportunity to own their favourite products at unbelievable prices. The CLiQ CLiQ sale will be applicable across categories including electronics, smartphones, apparel, footwear, watches, handbags and accessories, jewellery, and luxury.

With a clutter-breaking CLiQ CLiQ campaign, Tata CLiQ invites its customers to LooQ LooQ and CheQ CheQ the ‘NEWest’ and ‘NOWest’ brands at unbelievable prices. The CLiQ CLiQ sale will allow customers to avail unmissable offers like iPhone 6, 32Gb at Rs 23,899, Lloyd 50 inch full HD TV at Rs 29,990 and up to 60 percent off on other TVs, DSLRs from Canon, Nikon and Sony starting at Rs 21,990, eye-popping offers on luxury brands include 50 percent off on Anita Dongre Grassroot with an extra 10 percent off on select styles, Brooks Brother – up to 40 percent + extra 10 percent off on selected style, up to 50 percent off on Kate Spade, and other luxury handbags, Celebratory offers on lifestyle brands such as Crocs, 109 F, W among others are part of the sale. Offer includes a flat 50 percent off on footwear and kurtas and kurtis starting from Rs 699.

Apart from the massive discounts, the customers can use the SAVE10 coupon to gain an additional 10 percent off on the app and SAVE5 for an additional 5 percent on the web across all fashion categories.

SBI Bank Debit and Credit card holders will get an instant 10 percent off on purchases, which will also be applicable on EMI transactions.

Speaking about the sale, Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Tata CLiQ said, “We are delighted with the trust shown by millions of discerning customers who have patronised us over the last two years. The CLiQ CLiQ Sale, celebrating our 2nd anniversary, is our ‘return gift’ to our customers. We have exclusive offers on 800+ brands across all the categories which we hope the customers will like. We are also delighted to announce that we have 2000 stores in our QUiQ (phygital) network to provide seamless shopping experience.”

Tata CLiQ focuses on providing a customer-centric shopping experience allowing customers the convenience to shop online through a seamless QUiQ (phygital) format that leverages both online and offline channels. Since its launch, the brand has evolved and come a long way to provide a compelling proposition for customers to buy their favourite brands across the length and breadth of the country.