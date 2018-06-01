Snapdeal launches travel store

Snapdeal has set-up a travel store that helps buyers with travel necessities at affordable prices. With the holiday season ahead, the store is aimed at helping users with a one-stop destination to buy must-have products and also the good to have ones for a vacation in mountains, beaches and more.

The newly launched store consists of products across categories like hiking, luggage, entertainment, travel accessories, road trip, toiletries and clothing for travel.

Following are the highlights of the latest online store:

Luggage & Accessories: Pack the right items for the travel and make themself feel comfortable. Grab travel pillows, eye masks, earplugs in different colours and patterns at Rs 229, Rs 159 and Rs 259 respectively. The classy yet simple luggage bags and travel duffels start from Rs 999.

Go Hiking: Hiking boots and activewear (both men and women) available at just upto 70 percent off. First-time hikers especially must not forget to purchase the hiking tents starting from Rs 399. Its also wise to carry headlamps available at a starting price of Rs 220, rucksacks which start from Rs 899 and sleeping bags under Rs 1,999.

Entertainment: Customers can opt for DSLRs at a discount of up to 20 percent off. For music, they can undoubtedly go for Bluetooth speakers which are available at upto 50 percent off and if they want to avoid any hindrance in their entertainment, they can buy some rechargeable batteries under Rs 999 and the bestselling power banks at upto 70 percent off.

Road Trip: The online store has also got customers sorted for the things that they would need for your road trip. They can get a tracking compass and GPS device starting from Rs 239. To feel more relaxed during the road trip, they can buy car backrests and car inflatable beds starting from Rs 299 and Rs 2,699 respectively.

Dress up and look your best: Upgrade the travel wardrobe with upto 70 percent off on casual shirts and jackets, upto 80 percent off on sweaters, minimum 60 percent off on boots, flip-flops starting from Rs 189 and printed t-shirts under Rs 699 for men. The ladies can pick some trendy must-have tops and beachwear starting from Rs 299. There is an upto 80 percent off on jackets, blazers and dresses.