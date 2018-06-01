Mia by Tanishq opens first standalone store in Delhi

Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most-loved jewellery brands has opened their first standalone store in Delhi.

Located in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and spread across an area of 480 sqft, this is Mia’s 15th store in India. The store was inaugurated by Sandeep Kulhalli, Senior Vice President – Retail & Marketing, Tanishq.

Mia by Tanishq is known for its modern, trendy and light jewellery crafted quintessentially in gold and diamonds available in a variety of products including earrings, finger rings, bracelets, pendants and neckwear starting at Rs 3,999.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the new Mia by Tanishq store in Delhi, Sandeep Kulhalli, Senior Vice President – Retail & Marketing, Tanishq said, “It gives us immense pleasure to launch our first standalone store in Delhi, today. The brand is expanding rapidly and we are looking forward to opening more stores across the country. This step is aimed towards further strengthening Mia’s relationship with its customers with a more efficient retail service. Mia by Tanishq endeavors to provide world class and unique jewellery shopping experience with an unbeatable retail ambience.”