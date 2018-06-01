Travel Food Services launches new brand, Dilli Streat, at New Delhi Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport gets an exciting new F&B space, Dilli Streat, an enthralling delight for the travellers and foodies near the Domestic Departure.

This 340 sq.mt. sprawling joint which is launched by the Travel Food Services, India’s leading Travel Food & Retail company, will serve a gamut of cuisines in a concept which is thoroughly unique in its execution, quite unlike anything found on any airport.

India is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, food, language, music, cinema and much more. There is a potpourri of flavours, aromas, and appearances in cuisines from the North, East, South and West, as well as a plethora of delectably diverse dishes. The food of New Delhi has flavours from all traditions and forms an integral part of its eclectic identity. Dilli Streat located and complimenting World’s Number 1 airport in terms of service quality; offers and serves an array of lip-smacking delights ranging from Chats, Pakoras, Curries, Kebabs, Pasta, and Pizzas as well as some truly exquisite concoctions.

In many ways, it has all the personality and vibrancy of a bustling Delhi street, while simultaneously being extremely chic and luxurious, like a premier restaurant. The stalls will be self-service, so as to be as convenient to customers as possible.

The concept of Dilli Streat is inspired by buzzing Indian streets, where the experience is rich on the senses with the thrill of street sounds, shop boards with vivid hued walls, tantalising aromas of street food and the experience of jostling through crowds to feast on these savouries at stalls.

The seating sections have iPads installed on the tables from which guests can place their order and the convenience is unmatched. With a young and bright mix of graphics, antique brick walls, and rattan ceilings, it gives its guests a nostalgic feeling of how Old Delhi is the quintessential crowd puller.

The concept is that of an open kitchen, giving the guests an opportunity to enjoy the making of their delicacies. The concept will definitely contribute to the overall user experience at Terminal 3; IGIA (World’s Best Airport) and taking the standards higher than existing!

Speaking about the Dilli Streat launch, Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services said, “New Delhi is a vibrant city, bustling with a variety of scrumptious street food options. We are very excited to launch our new brand, Dilli Streat that furthers our commitment to transform the F&B sector in India with premium quality food service. The menu showcases a diverse range of authentic and popular Delhi street food along with national and international delicacies.”