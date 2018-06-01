Love Moschino opens flagship store in Mumbai

Samar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd has expanded its portfolio in India and forayed into luxury retail with the launch of iconic Italian luxury fashion brand, Love Moschino.

The company unveiled the flagship store of Love Moschino, that will showcase handbags, accessories, shoes for women. The brand enters the fashion scene in Mumbai, June 01, 2018 onwards with its quirky and edgy merchandise. Flaunting quirk at its best, Love Moschino easily helps label Mumbai as the fashion capital of India by launching its first ever boutique here.

Located at Mumbai’s premier luxury shopping destination, Palladium, the brand is all set to romance its patrons and win over their hearts with its quintessential eccentricity. Offering a wide range of merchandise for women, Love Moschino’s den in India spans over a space of 1,060 sq ft.of retail space.

This newest fashion stop boasts a whole bunch of playful accessories – from bags and wallets to clutches and fanny bags as well as key chains amongst others. The store will retail Love Moschino’s Autumn Winter 2018 collection along with some of its bestselling products like quilted bags and back packs with iconic Love Moschino prints. And footwear will be introduced very soon!

Present at the launch preview, Mouli Venkataraman, COO, Samar Lifestyle – Love Moschino said, “We are proud to present Love Moschino at its first ever exclusive store in India. Strategically placed at Palladium Mumbai, it represents the best of fashion from the international market. This Italian luxury label has already set major fashion standards globally and is now all set to woo and garner the same loyalty in India. We are ready for our Indian discerning customers June 01 onwards.”

Talking on the brand expansion plans Venkataraman said, “We will be adding footwear to our range which will add more glamour to the brand in India. Nevertheless we are soon going to open one more outlet in Ambeince Mall, Gurgaon. We will concentrate our strategies in opening exclusive store to built the brand in India.”