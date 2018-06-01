H&M to open in Aurangabad this monsoon

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the international retailer known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, is proud to confirm a new location in Aurangabad, at Prozone Mall.

Spread over 17,000 sq. ft., the new store will offer fashion inspiration for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men, teenagers and kids.

“It’s exciting to continue our expansion in the Indian market with the H&M store in Aurangabad and look forward to welcoming customers to their new favourite fashion destination.” said Janne Einola, Country Manager, H&M India.

H&M currently operates 32 stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Amritsar, Indore, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Mohali, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Raipur.