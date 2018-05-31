Networkbay Retail develops ‘Gadgets of Desire’ store format for Croma

Networkbay Retail, a unique curated retail platform, which combines the talents of the world’s leading retail design agencies, retail technologies and services to transform retail experiences, has recently partnered with the electronic megastore, Croma to develop Croma’s tech-centric premium format – ‘Gadgets of Desire’.

Helping retailers to develop the ‘Store of the Future’, Networkbay Retail took on Croma’s mandate to deliver a global standard premium format that showcases Croma’s omni-channel capabilities and extends their ‘wider-than-store’ proposition. Recently launched in Green Park, Delhi, Croma’s ‘Gadgets of Desire’ store is a never before experience for Indian consumers.

On delivering Croma’s mandate, Hozefa Attari, Co-founder Networkbay Retail said, “We are glad to partner Croma to showcase our capabilities of collaborating with best in class global agencies in design and technology to create retail experiences that are seamless. Our unconventional approach to delivery is the key factor that sets us apart from the otherwise traditional models.”

Attari further added, “Befitting Croma’s requirement we engaged two global retail specialist – a US based global brand experience design company, Chute Gerdeman to create the store experience and a UK based agency,, Scoop Retail to develop the in-store technology for the new small store format. Our focused cross-functional team of professionals worked seamlessly with Croma’s Operations, Store Design, Real Estate and the Project Management departments, all the way from concept up to the opening and post-inaugural phases.”

Speaking on the partnership with Networkbay Retail, Ritesh Ghosal, CMO Croma, said, “Croma, Gadgets of Desire, is an attempt to come closer to the customers and become a go to destination for everything in electronics! The new store format, is a small neighborhood store that is a totem of the full-fledged Croma store. Networkbay Retail has been a partner in helping us put together our premium store format vision.

The key highlights of the ‘Gadgets of Desire’ store are the ‘wider-than-store’ feature, the immersive demo experience in the sound category and an exclusive IOT (Internet of Things) zone to experience the entire IOT ecosystem.

The ‘wider than store’ approach to the store concept enables consumers to access the entire range and capabilities of a full-fledged Croma store. Customers can browse and shop for the entire Croma catalogue through multiple interactive screens strategically placed across the store.

The dedicated sound space enables music enthusiasts to experience more than 90 speakers with just a touch through an interactive screen. Customers can simply select and play a track of their choice on their selection of speakers to experience the sound quality of the product.

Specialist in developing futuristic but customer centric vision of retail, Networkbay Retail believes in collaborating with the best global technology and retail service providers and adapting their model for the Indian market. Their extensive list of experienced global partners includes Chute Gerdeman, Scoop Retail, Tulip Retail, RetailNext, The Science Project, PlayNetwork and The Valley Group, to name a few.