H&M opens first store in Ahmedabad

Young Bollywood stars, Karthik Aaryan and Diana Penty joined in for the grand opening of H&M’s debut store in Ahmedabad at Iscon Emporio.

The new H&M location, spread over 15,500 sq.ft and three floors, carry a complete range of fashion and accessories for women, men, and children with new items arriving in the store daily. The store will continue to feature H&M’s Garment Collecting initiative, where customers can donate their used clothes towards recycling and get a discount voucher to use for their next purchase at H&M.

“H&M is delighted to bring fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way to Ahmedabad, we are confident that customers will love by the unique fashion experience instore,” said Janne Einola, Country Manager, H&M India.

Over 800 enthusiastic shoppers and fashionistas queued up to explore the new collection in store.

The first three fashionistas received gift cards worth Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively, while the next 200 in queue received gift cards worth Rs 500 each.