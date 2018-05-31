Celio launches its Paris concept store in LuLu Mall

In a bid to expand its reach to one of its focus markets in the country, Celio has launched its one of a kind concept store at the renowned Lulu Mall in Kochi.

The new Celio Store at LuLu Mall is spread across approximately 800 sq. ft. and will offer a complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today’s active and urban men through four fashion lines – essentials, casual, denim and smart – including shoes and accessories. The brand brings in contemporary fashion at amazing prices, thus not only appealing to the conventional style seekers but also progressive consumers.

This one of a kind concept store is inspired by the Parisian design values of the brand. The store is aesthetically designed using minimalistic settings using metal and wood for major fittings and fixtures. The store dons an edgy look with a cement floor and open architecture resembling a loft. The store has created a rugged whitewashed brick wall to showcase the latest denim collection. The brand has also added subtle elements such as books, rugs, plants and cushions to create a vibrant yet comforting atmosphere at the store.

Speaking about the launch of the store, Abhishek Shetty, Head- Marketing, PR & Loyalty, Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd. India said, “In 2018, Celio is keen on focusing its energies on the South Market as it showcases great potential and acceptance of the Celio Style. Men in Kochi are extremely evolved in style and resonate with French Styling. Through this one of its kind concept store we aim to bring the best of men’s French Fashion to our male patrons in Kochi.”

Celio carries the latest international range of casual wear, denim wear and smart work wear in India through more than 300 points of sale in exclusive stores, national chain stores, distributor and partner stores and leading e-commerce portals across 89 cities and a total retail area of 1,00,000+ sq. ft. catering to millions of customers every year.

Celio’s Omnichannel retailing in the country has been a great success and the increase in the number of stores has been phenomenal. The brand is also present on major e-commerce channels like Myntra, Amazon, Jabong and Flipkart.

Founded in 1978, Celio is a French menswear brand that has become the leading men’s ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world. Headquartered in Paris, Celio focuses on menswear globally.