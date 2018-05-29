Aurelia unveils its new store in Tirupati

The contemporary ethnic wear brand ‘Aurelia’ by TCNS Clothing recently opened its new store in Tirupati, a major city in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Invigorated by the acceptance and success of the brand, Aurelia is expanding its geographic presence to cater to the demands of loyal customer base.

Spread over 470 square feet, the new store is strategically located at Mosque Road, a premium shopping destination in Tirupati, to provide an experiential treat while shopping through the captivating display of ethnic apparels.

The store adopts a unified communication style for the brand, reinforcing brand authenticity with the creation of highlight areas and focal points enabling a seamless customer journey at the store.

The brand has always stood apart to deliver the refined yet trendy traditional designs with the contemporary touch of modernism. The collection on display is a reflection of attempts to combine the feminine sensibilities of sophistication with the touch of ethnic Indian craftsmanship.

The new store offers classic and tasteful designs in Kurta, Kurti, tops, fashion bottoms, drapes and ensembles with an extensive range of styles, colours, fabrics, silhouettes, prints, patterns and embroidery to choose from.