Spykar to open 30-40 stores per year; explore potential in Tier II & III cities

Spykar is one of India’s leading denim wear brand for youth. Keeping up with the ever-changing dynamics of fashion around the globe has always been at the core of the brand. Young, stylish and fashion- forward is what the brand stands for.

Backed by a 25-year legacy, Spykar started as a men’s denim brand sold at multi-brand outlets which has expanded its portfolio to become a one stop shop for casual wear ensemble for both men and women. The brand is today available pan India across 210 exclusive outlets in 110 cities (with strong hold in Mumbai, rest of Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir), 700+ multi-brand outlets, large format stores, e-commerce (leading fashion portals, marketplace & spykar.com).

Speaking on the retail expansion plans, Sanjay Vakharia, Director and Chief Operating officer, Spykar says, “We are planning to open more EBOs across India at the rate 30-40 stores/year. We are exploring Tier II and III markets as they hold huge potential.”

Being Omnichannel is a buzzword especially for youth centric brand. Vakharia shares his experiences as he says, “Spykar reaches out to a very young audience and hence being present on the Internet was a seamless decision. Being online is a natural destination but not at the cost of offline. Traditionally, India has been offline and Spykar has also had its business come out of offline. Hence, the brand engages in such a manner that there is a peaceful course between the two. Spykar is present online across all portals but do not aggressively push it. With an Omnichannel strategy, the pricing is exactly the same online and offline. If you buy the current merchandise offline or online, it comes at the same cost.”

Spykar, has also recently launched its YnR range which is a specially curated denim line inspired by global trends. This trendy range is a celebration of individualistic styles with their subtle nuances. The Y&R denim comes in smart fits, endearing washes and are accessorised with coloured loop nad metal detailing. The collection embodies global inspirations that can match the insatiable search for best in world class style.

Designed for the Young & Restless generation, Vakharia shares, “The YnR denims recreate the stories of travel, exploration and timeless journeys. Spykar believes – there is no boundary when it comes to young minds, their journeys are evolving and it’s unstoppable to experience, learn and self-discover them on a never ending road trip. They follow their heart and trail their passions to accomplish their dreams in the most inspiring way.”