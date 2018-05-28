Target introduces three new brands for next generation consumers

Target has unveiled three new brands – Heyday, Wild Fable and Original Use – all designed especially for the next generation of consumers.

“We have an opportunity to better connect with younger guests. So we’ve gone all-in, working with hundreds of teens and young adults across the country to listen, learn and ultimately create new brands that deliver amazing style, quality, value—and that special spark of joy—like only Target can,” says Mark Tritton, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Target.

Over the past year, Target has invested big time in new, only-at-Target brands. Customers are loving their brands like Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, A New Day and Goodfellow & Co, just to name a few.

The younger consumers these days crave authenticity, creativity and Insta-worthy ways to show off their personal style. Target conducted research, interviewed customers, visited customers homes and invited teens to HQ to share their perspectives and experiences before introducing the brands.

Heyday is an electronic brand which invites customers to play up their look with the power of tech. The brand will be offering fun cell phone cases, headphones, speakers and more, all with exceptional quality at make-you-do-a-double-take prices (most pieces are under US $20 and everything’s less than US $60). Heyday will be available at stores and Target.com in June.

Now young women can find exactly what they need to create amazing head-to-toe looks all in one place -Target with Wild Fable. The trendy apparel and super-chic accessories and shoes are meant to mix, match and make your own, all for less than US $40 per piece. The entire line’s designed to look and feel amazing from size 0 to 26 W. Wild Fable makes its only-at-Target debut in August.

The street style-inspired Original Use empowers young men to experiment with and refine their personal style. And no fussing with fit – everything’s available in Big & Tall sizes, too. This Target-exclusive brand arrives at Target and Target.com in August, with prices ranging from US $10 to US $40.

Apart from this, the brand is also customizing its marketing and shopping experiences especially for the younger guests. They love browsing in person (in fact, 98 percent shop in physical stores), but they’re big fans of digital and social media, too. So Target is looking for new ways to engage them.

“The introduction of these new brands provides us with a really exciting opportunity to create stronger relationships with the next generation of guests and show them, authentically, the role Target can play in their lives now and into the future,” says Rick Gomez, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Target.

“Younger guests are looking for support to express their creativity and individuality, whether that’s what they wear or how they show up in the world. Target can help them do just that by creating brands and experiences that reflect their interests, lives and voices.”