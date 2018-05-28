Follow these rules to get approval on the personal loan

Are you at that stage of life where you earn enough to fulfill for your day to day needs but still unable to finance your special moments through savings?

Do you feel helpless for being forced to compromise on spending when it comes to landmark events in your life?

As an average middle-class Indian, fulfilling personal goals often get constrained due to financial limitations. While there is financial security to pursue the essentials, the compromise invariably comes into play when it is about the emotional moments.

Whether you’re postponing a family vacation, limiting a child’s marriage expense or recycling the dream of sending your children overseas for study due to a liquidity crunch, you can consider availing a personal loan and ensure these treasured moments are uncompromised.

Also, these days with online personal loans, getting one disbursed in your favor has become exceedingly agile and simplified, provided you follow the essentials.

Here are some basic rules to ensure your personal loan application gets approved:

Keep A Tab on Your Credit Score

Your credit score is one of the most crucial factors in determining a hit or a miss regarding getting a personal loan approved. If you’re seeking to apply for one, obtaining a credit report beforehand is highly advisable to avoid any last-minute disappointments.

It’s a popular misconception that if one pays their bills on time, their credit score will be great. The score, in reality, is based on multiple factors such as credit utilisation ratio, the loans guaranteed by you, frauds or reporting mistakes in your application and so on.

The ‘credit score’ summarises your credit worthiness to the potential lender and is a critical factor in the decision. Hence it is advisable to obtain a copy and rectify mistakes early on to maximise chances of getting an approval.

Apply for A Reasonable Loan Principal

The principal amount for which you’re seeking a loan should be justifiable and supported by the income evidence you submit. In other words, the principal sum should be chosen such that you can assure the borrower of your ability to repay in the agreed tenure. If the borrowers don’t feel convinced that you will be able to comply with the interest and principal, given your expected savings, the loan is unlikely to get passed.

As a thumb of rule, your monthly EMI should not be more than half your monthly salary.

Avoid Making Simultaneous Loan Applications to Multiple Places

Many people make the mistake of applying for a personal loan to several institutions simultaneously thinking it maximises and quickens their chances of getting approval. This pattern has become even more common when applying for online personal loans due to lesser hassles and quicker disbursals.

However, contrary to expectation, this dampens chances of approval both in the present and the future. Such behavior only alerts potential lenders into thinking that you’re into a crisis and need credit to bail yourself out of the situation.

Also, if multiple lenders reject your application, it worsens your credit score, which also affects your future chances of securing one.

Maintain EMI Expenditure Within A Careful Limit

Whenever institutions give out a loan, you must remember that the lenders need to feel assured you’re capable of repaying. Only then will they approve the loan.

In a personal loan without collateral, this concern of lenders is aggravated further as they don’t have a concrete fall back option in case you default.

Besides of course home loan that is difficult to pay without installments, it’s a wise call to ensure that your other EMIs do not go beyond thirty percent of your current income.

Another extremely relevant factor here remains convincing the lender of a steady stream of income. Unless you’re employed in your job or company for a minimum of six months, it’s intuitive that they won’t consider your employment as stable and will have doubts about your ability to repay.

Follow A Gap Of At Least Six Months Between Applying for Loans

Consistent loan applications indicate towards a general fund insufficiency. This could be again looked at like you’re in a crisis, or your chances of payback are slim by a potential lender.

Hence, to maximise your chances of getting your personal loans passed seamlessly, it’s advisable to maintain at least a six months gap before applying for the next one. This means that if you’ve already taken a personal loan recently for an important purpose, you could defer the next one if it’s for pure leisure or non-urgent recreation.

Online personal loans can be an extremely convenient route to avail finance for non-commercial reasons. It’s important when applying online to be careful of the lender and make sure you’re approaching a reputed and trustworthy institution, as the Internet is full of scams and malpractices like advance fee loans.

Our personal loans are safe and come with many convenient features such as hassle-free application, minimal documentation, flexible tenure and online approval within thirty minutes.