FENDI appoints Giuseppe Oliveri WW Managing Director Retail & Wholesale

FENDI has appointed Giuseppe Oliveri as WW Managing Director Retail & Wholesale, effective July 1, 2018. Based in Rome, he will directly report to Serge Brunschwig – Chairman & CEO.

After obtaining a Master’s degree in Economics at Libera Università Internazionale degli Studi Sociali in Rome, Giuseppe completed an MBA at University of South Florida. After 12 years in the banking sector working for Banca di Roma in Italy, Brussels, Paris and Hong Kong, in 2001 he moved into Retail gaining a vast experience in Benetton and Stefanel in Hong Kong to then join Versace as Managing Director Asia Pacific. In 2015, he joined Christian Dior Couture as Managing Director China.

“I am very pleased to be working once again with Giuseppe. Through his wide international experience, especially in Asia Pacific and China, he will play a key role in the further acceleration of the brand and in writing this new chapter of the FENDI history. I would also like to thank Charles for his work at Fendi in these years and wish him a great success in his new position,” states Serge Brunschwig.

Giuseppe replaces Charles Delapalme, who will take on the position of Managing Director in charge of Commercial Activities at Christian Dior Couture, effective June 15, 2018.