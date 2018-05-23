intu Watford undergoes multi-million-pound makeover ahead of extension launch

intu Watford is getting a multi-million-pound makeover ahead of the launch of the £180 million extension later in the year.

intu is investing an additional £13 million to update the centre in time for the opening of the new 400,000 sq ft retail and leisure space, replacing existing flooring, ceilings and lighting.

There will also be upgraded customer car parks and refurbished toilets to enhance the customer journey at the centre and a new changing places facility as part of intu’s aim to create accessible spaces for all.

intu Watford is already anchored by John Lewis and home to other quality retailers such as Apple, Zara, Mac and Kurt Geiger, and the work to expand the centre into a 1.4 million sq ft shopping destination is attracting even more popular brands to the Hertfordshire town for the first time.

Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl and new bar and restaurant concept The Florist are among leisure brands to have signed up for retail space as a result of the project which has been predicted by CACI to elevate Watford to a top 20 retail destination alongside Edinburgh and Bristol, bringing visitors from across London and neighbouring home counties. New retailers will include Debenhams, Jack Wills and Superdry.

Rebecca Ryman, Regional Managing Director at intu, said, “Every area of the centre is being redesigned and redeveloped as we get ready to launch our new extension. We’re creating what will be one of the biggest in-town retail and leisure destinations and combined with our extensive mall refurbishment programme, this will create the very best environment for intu Watford’s retailers to flourish and to attract an expanding affluent catchment base.”

The refurbishment programme was started last year by contractors Knight Harwood and will be completed in the coming months. Laing O’ Rourke are appointed contractors for intu Watford’s extension.