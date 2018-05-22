Lulu Fashion Week 2018: Highlights and winners

The recently concluded Lulu Fashion Week was the biggest fashion event of 2018 in Kerala, participated in by 41 Indian and global brands and attended by the celebrities and artists from the Malayalam film and TV industry.

The 5-day event was kickstarted by the logo launch at Marriott Kochi on May 7, with Celio’s Marketing and PR Manager Abhishek Shetty heading the unveiling, while Fashion Week itself began with an inauguration ceremony led by celebrities Unni Mukundan and Shruthi Ramachandran on May 09.

Unlike most fashion events held at exhibition centres and halls, Lulu Fashion Week brings fashion closer to the public, with 5 to 6 fashion shows happening at the Lulu Mall atrium every day, highlighting the spring/summer 2018 collections of sought after apparel, footwear, travel and accessories brands for men, women and children. The newest collection of Lulu’s signature ethnic wear brand Amara was also showcased at the fashion shows.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated elements of Lulu Fashion Week is the Fashion Forum hosted for students and fashionistas across Kerala. Over 200 fashion students from prestigious colleges across the state attended this year’s forum with the theme ‘Fashion in Tier II cities’, with key professionals from the industry comprising the panel, including Dr. Hitesh Bhatt – Director Marketing & Communication RAI; Manoj Bathija – Head Sales & Operations, Celio; Amarapali – Former HOD, JD Institute of Fashion Technology; fashion blogger Elizaba and actor Sijoy Varghese.

As in previous years, the event culminated with the Lulu Fashion Awards, where the best of the industry was recognized through nominations published on lulufashionweek.com and judged through public voting. Amongst awards such as Most Preferred Men’s and Women’s Brands and Most Innovative Brand which have featured since the Awards’ inception in 2015, new categories for social media Male and Female Style Icons as well as Most Influential Person were added this year.

From a simple event promoting the Lulu Fashion Store, to the most anticipated annual fashion event in Kerala, Lulu Fashion Week has become as much as trendsetter as the brands featured year after year.

Lulu Fashion Awards complete list of winners:

Most Preferred Menswear Brand – Celio

Most Preferred Womenswear Brand – Van Heusen Woman

Most Preferred Kidswear Brand – Allen Solly Junior

Best Emerging Menswear Brand – Sin

Best Emerging Womenswear Brand – Pepe Jeans

Best Emerging Kidswear Brand – Cat Mini

Most Preferred Men’s Essentials – Jockey

Most Preferred Women’s Essentials – Blossom

Fast Growing Apparel Brand – Peter England

Most Innovative Fashion Brand – Break Bounce

Magazine of the Year – Man

Style Icon Male – Jayasurya

Style Icon Female – Prayaga Martin

Most Influential Person on Social Media Female – Priya Prakash Warrier

Most Influential Person on Social Media Male – Roshan Abdul Rahoof