Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong and Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra

Gunjan Soni is the Head of Jabong and Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra.

In her current role, she is responsible for setting the strategic direction for Jabong and leading it to profitability. She also lead Marketing for Myntra.

She has over 13 years of diverse experience in strategy, operations and marketing with a passion for advanced big data analytics. In her previous role as Executive Vice President for Strategy and CEO Office, with Star India, she worked on new initiatives in Content, Sports and Digital.

Prior to joining Star India, she was a Partner at McKinsey and worked across multiple consumer sectors and geographies, including India, UK, Singapore and Bhutan. She is credited for starting McKinsey’s Scientific Marketing practice for India.