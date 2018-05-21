shazé enters the art capital of the country by opening its largest store in Delhi

shazé enters the art capital of the country by opening its largest...

shazé, a premium lifestyle brand dedicated to providing élite creations to its most privileged customers, has launched its largest store in Worldmark, Aerocity.

Offering a range of premium lifestyle products, the store is spread across a sprawling 2,400 sq.ft. area and is equipped with the latest technology lending customers a shopping experience like never before. The luxurious copper finished interiors and glass exteriors of the store offer not only a luxe accent but also provide a befitting space for the finely crafted home décor pieces to statement- making lifestyle accessories. The brand showcases everything from home décor to baby products to fashion accessories.

In a whole new range of eclectic Go Bold jewellery – an amalgamation of a chic plethora of colours with an experimental and innovative use of mediums, the collection features unique theme.

The brand also caters to international trends with its stunning collection of cubic zirconia crystal jewellery that boasts versatile three-toned finishes that compliment both modern and traditional ensembles. Drawing inspiration from the intricate delicacies of nature including lush florals, the range includes pieces that can easily transition from day-to-night.

The home décor collection features a vast range from exclusively in-house crafted pieces depicting majestic animal figurines that lend your space a touch of regal grandeur.

Additionally, the accessories section boasts a vast range to cater to every aspect of your lifestyle- from watches to sunglasses to colourful tropical scarves, with the brand aiming to get in touch with the wanderer in you. In a brilliant representation of the brand’s ideology of unapologetic self-expression, each product is a reflection of edgy taste.

Samrat Zaveri, Owner and Managing Director, shazé says, “We are extremely delighted to start our new venture in Delhi. It has been an endeavour to enhance customer experience at our stores providing them with exquisite craftsmanship, impeccable service and an overall flawless shopping experience.”