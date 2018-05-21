Baggit to commence retail growth journey in Tier II, III cities

India’s leading fashion accessory brand Baggit is all set to expand its retail wing in Tier II and Tier III cities, with exclusive Baggit outlets and large format stores perspective.

According to a ANI report: Currently holding 52 exclusive Baggit stores and 1000+ retail doors via large format stores and multi-brand outlets, the online retailer is keen to open a lot more outlets in each city of India.

“We are already present in 100 cities through brick-and-mortar outlets and to reach out to the last mile audiences, we are also available in the leading online marketplaces of India, in addition to our own e-commerce portal baggit.com. In the coming months we will be targeting Tier II from Exclusive Baggit Outlets and Large Format Stores perspective and Tier III from Trade perspective,” Nina Lekhi, MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit told ANI.

Elaborating on the expansion plans, Nina said that the brand will open a lot more outlets in each city in India, with special focus on Tier II and Tier III cities.

“Internationally, we want to spread our wings in other countries too. We have already entered the Sri Lankan market through a multi brand outlet,” Lekhi further told ANI.

To garner more market attention, Baggit recently announced signing up popular Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. In her new role, as the brand ambassador Kapoor will be associated with Baggit brand for the years 2018 and 2019.

Focusing on strategies to garner customers, the brand has done a soft launch of CRM, and it is simultaneously preparing for the integration of the same in our existing systems and raising the service quality.

“This will help us in retaining our loyal customers. On the brand perspective, we are now focusing on positioning the brand in a more meaningful way so that we can establish a stronger connect with the younger and newer potential audience,” Lekhi told ANI.

In 2017, Baggit projected growth as per the company expectation. There were challenges of demonetization, but it overcame most of the challenges faced.

“For 2018-19 we want to ride on the retail growth journey in India and hence are looking at building the corporate brand by leveraging a360-degree media approach,” Lekhi further told ANI while elaborating on the company growth figure.

She added that Baggit is looking at continuing this double digit growth that will surpass the category growth.

Earlier, Baggit conducted an internal research to understand the evident gap between affordable and premium brand range, after which they launched the NL collection.

While the Baggit range of bags continue to be popular, the Nina Lekhi collection has been made exclusively by me for the customers who want to indulge in the luxury segment from a brand that they trust to uphold its strong vegan philosophy.

“The moniker was a natural choice as it inspires trust and brings with it a heritage of 27+ years that stands for a seamless combination of style, strength and design in the fashion industry. The new range has been well received by our customers,” Lekhi further told ANI.