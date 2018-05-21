Forever 21 re-launches stylized store in Noida

Forever 21, fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. re-launched their stylized store at DLF Mall of India, Noida.

The sprawling store is spread across 7,573 ft. of retail space and continues to offer globally inspired runway trends and latest collections.

Forever 21 brings fresh shades and lightweight fabrics that refresh the wardrobe and offer a modern look which is ideal for the warmer weather.

For women, the latest collection comprises of a wide range of sporty to chic pieces from striped dresses, separates, plaid blazers, patterned blouses, gingham prints and various denim pieces to complement each look. Textures and colours are the focal point of the collection, featuring an assortment of fabrics and jewel tones. The men’s collection features pieces for the day and night including solid shirts, polo’s, denims and jackets etc.

Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store also features its in-house brands, including 21MEN, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line.